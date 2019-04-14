Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen O'Donnell Whitney. View Sign

NAPLES, Fla. - Helen O'Donnell Whitney born in Portland, Maine on March 2, 1930, died in Naples, Fla. on April 9, 2019, daughter of Clarence E. O'Donnell and Elva L. Huston.



She married her husband of 71 years, Calvin H. Whitney, on Nov. 13, 1947, in Dover, N.H. Helen grew up in Yarmouth, Maine and attended North Yarmouth Academy and after several moves she lived in Red Hook, N.Y. for 30 years.



Helen was a homemaker and also worked at the Bard College book store. She retired to Naples, Fla. in 1988 and spent summers on Sebago Lake in Raymond, Maine. One of her favorite past times was to share stories about friends and family with her friends and family.



During retirement Helen was a 25 year volunteer at the NCH White Elephant thrift shop and was a 25 year member of Lakewood Country Club. She belonged to First United Methodist Church of Naples, Fla.



Helen is survived by her husband, Calvin H. Whitney of Naples, Fla.; four children, Gregory (Laurel) Whitney of Salem, N.H., William (Carla) Whitney of Mokton, Vt., Brian (Carol) Whitney of Hubardston, Mass., and Cynthia (Keith) Anderson of Tivoli, N.Y.; nine grandchildren, Heather Kaan of Wappingers Falls, N.Y., Jessica (Todd) Moody of Amesbury, Mass., Noah Elizabeth (Jason) Coburn of Anderson, Calif., Melissa (Mark) Lucia of Braintree, Mass., Whitney (Jason) Balonick of Tivoli, N.Y., Morgan (Nick) Schaefer of Edmond, Okla., Brianna Whitney of Hubardston, Mass., Calvin Whitney of Hubardston, Mass., and Seth (Sara) Anderson of Svenshogen, Sweden; seven great- grandchildren, Jaemen Coburn of Anderson, Calif., Kendall Coburn of Anderson, Calif., Brennen Coburn of Anderson, Calif., Olivia Moody of Amesbury, Mass., Sadie Schaefer of Edmond, Okla., Ava Lucia of Braintree, Mass., and Jackson "Jack" Moody of Amesbury, Mass.; and her brother, Carl (Roberta) O'Donnell of Auburn, Maine.



A Memorial Service will take place on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 388 1st Ave. S. Naples, FL 34102.



In lieu of flowers,



donations may be made to the Genealogical







NAPLES, Fla. - Helen O'Donnell Whitney born in Portland, Maine on March 2, 1930, died in Naples, Fla. on April 9, 2019, daughter of Clarence E. O'Donnell and Elva L. Huston.She married her husband of 71 years, Calvin H. Whitney, on Nov. 13, 1947, in Dover, N.H. Helen grew up in Yarmouth, Maine and attended North Yarmouth Academy and after several moves she lived in Red Hook, N.Y. for 30 years.Helen was a homemaker and also worked at the Bard College book store. She retired to Naples, Fla. in 1988 and spent summers on Sebago Lake in Raymond, Maine. One of her favorite past times was to share stories about friends and family with her friends and family.During retirement Helen was a 25 year volunteer at the NCH White Elephant thrift shop and was a 25 year member of Lakewood Country Club. She belonged to First United Methodist Church of Naples, Fla.Helen is survived by her husband, Calvin H. Whitney of Naples, Fla.; four children, Gregory (Laurel) Whitney of Salem, N.H., William (Carla) Whitney of Mokton, Vt., Brian (Carol) Whitney of Hubardston, Mass., and Cynthia (Keith) Anderson of Tivoli, N.Y.; nine grandchildren, Heather Kaan of Wappingers Falls, N.Y., Jessica (Todd) Moody of Amesbury, Mass., Noah Elizabeth (Jason) Coburn of Anderson, Calif., Melissa (Mark) Lucia of Braintree, Mass., Whitney (Jason) Balonick of Tivoli, N.Y., Morgan (Nick) Schaefer of Edmond, Okla., Brianna Whitney of Hubardston, Mass., Calvin Whitney of Hubardston, Mass., and Seth (Sara) Anderson of Svenshogen, Sweden; seven great- grandchildren, Jaemen Coburn of Anderson, Calif., Kendall Coburn of Anderson, Calif., Brennen Coburn of Anderson, Calif., Olivia Moody of Amesbury, Mass., Sadie Schaefer of Edmond, Okla., Ava Lucia of Braintree, Mass., and Jackson "Jack" Moody of Amesbury, Mass.; and her brother, Carl (Roberta) O'Donnell of Auburn, Maine.A Memorial Service will take place on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 388 1st Ave. S. Naples, FL 34102.In lieu of flowers,donations may be made to the Genealogical Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens

Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close