PORTLAND - Helen Mildred Kraus, 92, was given life by her Creator and was born on Oct. 16, 1926, in Austin, Texas the child of Ben and Elizabeth Sieck.She was baptized and given new life in Christ on Oct. 31, 1926 in the name of the Holy and Blessed Trinity – Father, Son and Holy Spirit at St. Paul Lutheran Church – Austin, Texas.She attended St. Paul Lutheran School, and after being instructed in Luther's Small Catechism and Lutheran doctrine, she was confirmed in April of 1939 by the Rev. K.G. Manz. Her confirmation verse from Scripture was Luke 10:42 – "One thing is necessary. Mary has chosen the good portion which will not be taken away from her."Helen was united in holy marriage to George R. Kraus on June 9, 1949, at Trinity Lutheran Church – Austin, Texas. God Blessed their union with five children, Mark, Georgette and husband Dennis Bragdon, Andrew, Paul and wife Naomi, John and wife Darlene. Her children granted her nine grandchildren – Daniel Kraus and wife Rachel, Laura Bragdon, David Bragdon, Amanda Kraus, Trevor Kraus and wife Ashley, Jared Kraus and wife Jessica, Bragdon Kraus, Alicia Kraus and Alyssa Kraus and husband, Matt Smith . The nine grandchildren have blessed her with nine great-grandchildren.Helen was predeceased in death by husband George in 1989.A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Friday April 26, 2019, at the Redeemer Luther Church 410 Main St, Gorham, ME 04038. Interment will be held at a later date.Online Condolences and online obituary at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com Arrangements by the Hobbs Funeral Home 230 Cottage Road South Portland, Maine 04106.Memorials in lieuof flowers to:Redeemer Lutheran ChurchGorham, ME or:Concordia Theological SeminaryFt Wayne, IN Funeral Home HOBBS FUNERAL HOME

230 COTTAGE RD

South Portland , ME 04106-3802

