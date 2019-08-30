Guest Book View Sign Service Information A.T. Hutchins, LLC - Portland 660 Brighton Avenue Portland , ME 04102 (207)-878-3246 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM A.T. Hutchins, LLC - Portland 660 Brighton Avenue Portland , ME 04102 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Peter's Catholic Church Federal St Portland , ME View Map Obituary

PORTLAND - Helen Martha McCallum, 89, passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Nursing Home on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. She was born in Portland to Maria (Casulo) Morotto and Antonio Morotto,



She lived her life in Portland and attended Portland's North Grammar School and Portland High School. After raising her family she worked at Shaw's Bakery for 20 years where she was well known and loved by her colleagues and customers.



She was an amazing cook and one of her favorite activities was preparing traditional Italian Sunday and holiday dinners for large family gatherings



Helen was a loving and devoted wife to her husband Richard McCallum for 67 years. She loved and was proud of her three children, Dickie McCallum, of Portland, Mary McCallum of Lexington, Mass., and George McCallum of Windham. She loved her daughters-in- law like daughters, Maureen McCallum, wife of Dickie McCallum and Laurie McCallum, wife of George McCallum



She is also survived by her grandchildren, Sarah Doyle of Boca Raton, Fla., Leslie Hanna of Orlando, Fla., Scott McCallum of Portland and Julie McCallum of Portland, Kandace Poirier Coulombe; and her great- grandchildren Ava and Jordana Doyle of Bocoa Raton, Fla., and Kendall and Payton Hanna of Orlando, Fla; as well as her many loving nieces, nephews and friends.



The family will receive friends on Monday, Sept 2, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at A. T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church on Federal St, Portland on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Old Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.



Love is the only reality and it is not a mere sentiment. It is the ultimate truth that lies at the heart of creation. - Rabindranath Tagore



Mom, we love you as you loved us unconditionally and unrelentingly. You will be in our hearts forever.



To view Helen's guestbook or to leave the family an online condolence please visit,







