Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Marie Prescott. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM St. Gregory's Parish Hall 24N. Raymond Road Gray , ME View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

LEWISTON - Helen Marie Prescott, 70, of Lewiston, peacefully passed away July 26, 2019 at home with her loving family by her side. Helen was born in Portland, July 6, 1949, daughter of the late Mary and Henry Goan. She attended Cathedral High School and met the love of her life when she was 15 and married Robert Prescott when he returned from Vietnam in 1968. She was a loving mother to their five children. She loved to shop, camp, and she was an avid cruiser. She was known to all as Mam after the first grandchild was born. She was famous for her "Mams famous molasses cookies". Her love for the Lord shined through, as she was kind and selfless towards all. But most of all she loved spending time with her 11 grandchildren.



Helen was predeceased by her parents, Mary and Henry Goan, her stepfather, Donald Arnold; and a brother, James Goan and brother-in-law, Keith Gaudet



She is survived by her loving husband, Robert Prescott; her daughters, Kelly Prescott Curtis and her husband, William Curtis, Carolann Prescott Stevens and husband, Thomas Stevens, her sons, Brian Prescott and wife, Renee Prescott, Robert Prescott and wife, Shylo Burrell, Andrew Prescott and wife, Jill Prescott; and 11 grandchildren, Garrett, Bradley, Lydia, Rylee, Gavin, Ava, Colby, Leah, Eleanor, Benjamin and Ella; sisters, Joanne Thibeau and husband, Michael Thibeau, Nancy Gaudet, Maryanne Puemape, Theresa Glass and husband, Eric Glass, brothers, Larry Goan and his wife, Pat, John Goan and his wife, Gaynor and sister-in-law, Carol Goan; including many nieces and nephews.



A celebration of life is planned on August 31, at St. Gregory's Parish Hall 24N. Raymond Road, Gray, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome to attend.







LEWISTON - Helen Marie Prescott, 70, of Lewiston, peacefully passed away July 26, 2019 at home with her loving family by her side. Helen was born in Portland, July 6, 1949, daughter of the late Mary and Henry Goan. She attended Cathedral High School and met the love of her life when she was 15 and married Robert Prescott when he returned from Vietnam in 1968. She was a loving mother to their five children. She loved to shop, camp, and she was an avid cruiser. She was known to all as Mam after the first grandchild was born. She was famous for her "Mams famous molasses cookies". Her love for the Lord shined through, as she was kind and selfless towards all. But most of all she loved spending time with her 11 grandchildren.Helen was predeceased by her parents, Mary and Henry Goan, her stepfather, Donald Arnold; and a brother, James Goan and brother-in-law, Keith GaudetShe is survived by her loving husband, Robert Prescott; her daughters, Kelly Prescott Curtis and her husband, William Curtis, Carolann Prescott Stevens and husband, Thomas Stevens, her sons, Brian Prescott and wife, Renee Prescott, Robert Prescott and wife, Shylo Burrell, Andrew Prescott and wife, Jill Prescott; and 11 grandchildren, Garrett, Bradley, Lydia, Rylee, Gavin, Ava, Colby, Leah, Eleanor, Benjamin and Ella; sisters, Joanne Thibeau and husband, Michael Thibeau, Nancy Gaudet, Maryanne Puemape, Theresa Glass and husband, Eric Glass, brothers, Larry Goan and his wife, Pat, John Goan and his wife, Gaynor and sister-in-law, Carol Goan; including many nieces and nephews.A celebration of life is planned on August 31, at St. Gregory's Parish Hall 24N. Raymond Road, Gray, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome to attend. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com