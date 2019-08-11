|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Marie Prescott.
|
|
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
View Map
St. Gregory's Parish Hall
LEWISTON - Helen Marie Prescott, 70, of Lewiston, peacefully passed away July 26, 2019 at home with her loving family by her side. Helen was born in Portland, July 6, 1949, daughter of the late Mary and Henry Goan. She attended Cathedral High School and met the love of her life when she was 15 and married Robert Prescott when he returned from Vietnam in 1968. She was a loving mother to their five children. She loved to shop, camp, and she was an avid cruiser. She was known to all as Mam after the first grandchild was born. She was famous for her "Mams famous molasses cookies". Her love for the Lord shined through, as she was kind and selfless towards all. But most of all she loved spending time with her 11 grandchildren.
Helen was predeceased by her parents, Mary and Henry Goan, her stepfather, Donald Arnold; and a brother, James Goan and brother-in-law, Keith Gaudet
She is survived by her loving husband, Robert Prescott; her daughters, Kelly Prescott Curtis and her husband, William Curtis, Carolann Prescott Stevens and husband, Thomas Stevens, her sons, Brian Prescott and wife, Renee Prescott, Robert Prescott and wife, Shylo Burrell, Andrew Prescott and wife, Jill Prescott; and 11 grandchildren, Garrett, Bradley, Lydia, Rylee, Gavin, Ava, Colby, Leah, Eleanor, Benjamin and Ella; sisters, Joanne Thibeau and husband, Michael Thibeau, Nancy Gaudet, Maryanne Puemape, Theresa Glass and husband, Eric Glass, brothers, Larry Goan and his wife, Pat, John Goan and his wife, Gaynor and sister-in-law, Carol Goan; including many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life is planned on August 31, at St. Gregory's Parish Hall 24N. Raymond Road, Gray, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 11, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|