MACHIAS - Helen L. Hatt, 87, of Kennebec Road, unable to imagine life without him, went to join her beloved Donnie on Sunday, March 31, 2019, with her loving family by her side.



Helen was born in Machias, Maine on Jan.25, 1932 the daughter of the late Alfred Leighton and Mary Jeanette Clemons.



Helen graduated from Machias High School in the class of 1949, and then from the Washington State Normal School in 1952, where she served as President of KAK Sorority for two years. She earned her BA in Education from the University of Maine at Machias in 1971.



On Oct.17, 1952 Helen married the love of her life Donald A. Hatt at the Centre Street Congregational Church in what would become a sixty six year love story.



After graduating from the Washington State Normal School, Helen started teaching in Machias area schools including the Hemingway School, Rawson School, and 5 years at the Rose M. Gaffney School. In 1960 she went to work as a Social Worker for the State of Maine Department of Health & Welfare, now DHHS. Helen dedicated her life to the welfare of children from Washington, Hancock, and Penobscot Counties, ensuring that they were placed into safe environments with warm loving families. She started her career as a case worker and worked her way up to Supervisor of Child Protective Services. She was highly regarded as one of Maine's most respected case workers by her colleagues, law enforcement and members of Maine's judicial system along with the many children who she removed from harm's way. Her twenty eight year career with the department ended with her retirement in 1988, her legacy, however, lived on right up until her death. It was not unusual to have someone walk up to her in a store and say "hello Mrs. Hatt, you probably don't remember me, but you placed me with my new family and I want to thank you". She always remembered all of her children and loved to hear the stories of how successful they had become and that they now had their own loving families.



Helen was a life member of Centre Street Congregational Church, a life member of Eastern Star Chapter #83 OES where she also served as Worthy Matron, a longtime member of the Alley Oops bowling league, an active member of the Machias High School Music Boosters, along with her husband, a longtime member of the Good Sam Club, and a volunteer with



The family would like to extend their love and appreciation to Ronny and Laurie Hayward who once again came to the rescue at the last minute. To the caregivers with Northern Light Hospice especially Carissa, Donna and Katie. To Donna Stanley who helped both Helen and Donnie to make sure their final journey was peaceful and pain free.



Helen was predeceased by her husband, Donald A. Hatt on March 23, 2019; a brother, David R. "Pat" Clemons and his wife Olevia; three sisters, Virginia Kief, Thelma Hayward and her husband Richard, and Susanna Brazeau; two brother in laws, Philip Watts and Philip Foster; a brother in law Dale F. Clemons; a special adopted son Mark Larose.



She is survived by two sons, Sandy and wife Kim Hatt of Holden, Danny R. Hatt and his partner Donald J. Chouinard of Portland; three grandchildren, Marcedas K. and her husband Justin O'Toole of Saco, Jason Hatt of Brewer, and Kelly Hatt of Hermon; two adopted grandsons Mark Alan Larose of FL and Matthew J. Larose of MA; two sisters, Muriel Watts of Roque Bluffs and Della Foster of Machias; sister in law, Jean M. Clemons of Machias; adopted daughter in law Debbie Larose-Jordan of MD; several special nieces and nephews who always looked to Aunt Helen for kind words and guidance.



Visiting hours celebrating Helen's life will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland. A funeral Service for Donnie and Helen will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Centre Street Congregational Church, Centre Street, Machias, ME. Burial will follow in Jacksonville Cemetery.



Those who wish may make contributions in Helen and Donnie's memory to:



Toys for Tots,



c/o the Reindeer Ball



20 Sturdivant Rd.



Cumberland, ME 04110







Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 3, 2019

