YARMOUTH - Helen Kibler was born in New York City of Canadian parents George and Bernice (Grady) Childs. She moved to Yarmouth in 1953 and resided there for the last 66 years. Helen is survived by five children, Gary Kibler and wife, Sharon MacKinnon, Kathy Wood, Scott Kibler and wife, Elizabeth Kibler, Nancy Moriba, Jon Kibler and wife, Dawn Hallowell, and by 10 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and her sister, Gayle Kitchen, and her nephew, Jim Miller. She was predeceased by her husband, Ray S. Kibler, and her son, Michael.



Helen was very active in Yarmouth. She was very involved in Scouting, Fortnightly Club, volunteering in the elementary schools, quilting clubs, and 1,214 visits to Curves. She could always be seen doing her near-daily walks around town. She was a member of the Yarmouth Historial Society for over 50 years.



Helen was an avid crafts-person. She painted, did ceramics, sewed, and was known for her color and designs in the over 200 quilts she created.



Helen was active in the First Parish Congregational Church.



Helen will be missed by many.



There will be a private graveside service for family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth, Maine, 04096. 846-4011.







