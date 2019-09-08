Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen French Anderson. View Sign Service Information A.T. Hutchins, LLC - Portland 660 Brighton Avenue Portland , ME 04102 (207)-878-3246 Memorial service 10:00 AM A.T. Hutchins, LLC - Portland 660 Brighton Avenue Portland , ME 04102 View Map Obituary

PORTLAND - Helen French Anderson, 77, passed away peacefully on Sept. 6, 2019 at her home in Portland ending her battle with ovarian cancer. She was born in Englewood, N.J. to Wesley and Barbara French, but adopted Portland as her home in 2005.



She grew up in Haworth, N.J. After graduating high school she attended Carleton College in Northfield, Minn. where she received her BA in Mathematics in 1963. She worked for many years in software development; most notably at AT&T in New York, and Insurance Systems Inc and Fidelity Investments in Massachusetts where she lived and raised her family.



During her lifetime Helen traveled widely in both the United States and Europe. She was extremely active and was often seen going on walks in her neighborhood with her dogs, Pumbaa and Patches, picking up pieces of trash by the side of the road. She was a devoted advocate for the environment, working tirelessly to leave the world a better place for future generations attending rallies in both Portland and Washington, DC.



While living in Portland, Helen volunteered at numerous places including the Portland Observatory, Portland Pollinator Partnership, Portland Trails, Friends of Casco Bay, and served as a delegate to the Maine Democratic State Convention in 2008 and 2012. Helen especially enjoyed volunteering at the Iris Network for the Blind where she was a cherished volunteer supporting grateful, blind residents of Iris Park Apartments in Portland. She was voted "Volunteer of the Year" on more than one occasion, most recently this August. Helen set up a Transportation Fund to allow the sight-impaired and the blind to travel by taxi to run errands and experience some independence.



Helen is survived by her daughters, Vicki Anderson of Budapest, Hungary and Karlene Drake of Westfield, Ind.; her granddaughters Tabitha and Hannah Drake of Westfield, Ind.; and her sister Margaret Gardner of Providence, R.I.



Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at A.T. Hutchins, 660 Brighton Ave, Portland, ME 04102. A private burial will follow in Damariscotta. Please visit



In lieu of flowers,



donations can be made to:



The Iris Network



for the Blind IPA



Transportation Fund



(In memory of



Helen Anderson)



189 Park Ave



Portland, ME 04102







PORTLAND - Helen French Anderson, 77, passed away peacefully on Sept. 6, 2019 at her home in Portland ending her battle with ovarian cancer. She was born in Englewood, N.J. to Wesley and Barbara French, but adopted Portland as her home in 2005.She grew up in Haworth, N.J. After graduating high school she attended Carleton College in Northfield, Minn. where she received her BA in Mathematics in 1963. She worked for many years in software development; most notably at AT&T in New York, and Insurance Systems Inc and Fidelity Investments in Massachusetts where she lived and raised her family.During her lifetime Helen traveled widely in both the United States and Europe. She was extremely active and was often seen going on walks in her neighborhood with her dogs, Pumbaa and Patches, picking up pieces of trash by the side of the road. She was a devoted advocate for the environment, working tirelessly to leave the world a better place for future generations attending rallies in both Portland and Washington, DC.While living in Portland, Helen volunteered at numerous places including the Portland Observatory, Portland Pollinator Partnership, Portland Trails, Friends of Casco Bay, and served as a delegate to the Maine Democratic State Convention in 2008 and 2012. Helen especially enjoyed volunteering at the Iris Network for the Blind where she was a cherished volunteer supporting grateful, blind residents of Iris Park Apartments in Portland. She was voted "Volunteer of the Year" on more than one occasion, most recently this August. Helen set up a Transportation Fund to allow the sight-impaired and the blind to travel by taxi to run errands and experience some independence.Helen is survived by her daughters, Vicki Anderson of Budapest, Hungary and Karlene Drake of Westfield, Ind.; her granddaughters Tabitha and Hannah Drake of Westfield, Ind.; and her sister Margaret Gardner of Providence, R.I.Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at A.T. Hutchins, 660 Brighton Ave, Portland, ME 04102. A private burial will follow in Damariscotta. Please visit www.athutchins.com to view Helen's tribute page and to sign her online guestbook.In lieu of flowers,donations can be made to:The Iris Networkfor the Blind IPATransportation Fund(In memory ofHelen Anderson)189 Park AvePortland, ME 04102 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com