GORHAM - Helen A. Woodbrey, 91, of Gorham passed away at her home surrounded by her children, Aug. 23, 2019. She was born in Portland, Maine on Jan. 20, 1928, the daughter of Lawrence C. Andrew and Helen R. Andrew.
Helen grew up in Portland, Maine, and graduated from Deering High School. She attended Smith College graduating with a B.A. in Art History. Helen married Edward F. Woodbrey in 1950, and shared 33 years as a family raising their four children. They settled in Gorham in 1955, where Helen became active in the First Parish Congregational Church and the Women's Fellowship. In her earlier years with her family, she enjoyed skiing at Sugarloaf, playing tennis and spending time at her family camp on Trickey Pond. She was a loving fan of her children and grandchildren and faithfully supported their sports, arts, scouts, and church activities. Helen's husband, Eddie, passed away in 1983 and following his death, she helped oversee the ownership of his business, Lovell Lumber Co. now run by their son, Mark. Helen had a love of history, gardening, art and travel. She started an antique business as a hobby and was admired for her knowledge of primitives and artwork. Through the years, she did beautiful handiwork, and was an avid rug hooker until she passed.
Helen was predeceased by her husband and parents, her son, Edward F. Woodbrey Jr., her son-in-law, Paul E. Lachance, and her five siblings, of which she was the youngest. She is survived by her daughter, Anne W. Lachance; son, Mark L. Woodbrey, wife Vicki; daughter, Jane W. Bennett, husband, Peter; eight grandchildren: Andrew E. Lachance, Rachel A. Lachance, Timothy J. Giggey, Jr, Thomas G. Bennett, Craig L. Woodbrey, Mallory A. Woodbrey, Jamie W. Edwards, and Joan W. Crocker; and seven great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Home Instead of Gorham and Northern Lights Hospice for their respectful and loving care of Helen in her last weeks of life. A memorial service will be held Saturday September 7, at 2 p.m., at The First Parish Congregational Church, 1 Church St., Gorham, Maine. A private burial will be held at a later date with family members. To leave condolences please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com at Gorham, Maine, location.
In lieu of flowers,
donations may be made to
Pine Tree Society
149 Front St.
Bath, ME 04530,
at www.pinetreesociety.org;
or Portland Museum of Art Annual Fund
Seven Congress St.
Portland, ME 04101
at https://www.portlandmuseum.org/
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 4, 2019
