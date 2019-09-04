Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen A. Woodbrey. View Sign Obituary

GORHAM - Helen A. Woodbrey, 91, of Gorham passed away at her home surrounded by her children, Aug. 23, 2019. She was born in Portland, Maine on Jan. 20, 1928, the daughter of Lawrence C. Andrew and Helen R. Andrew.



Helen grew up in Portland, Maine, and graduated from Deering High School. She attended



Helen was predeceased by her husband and parents, her son, Edward F. Woodbrey Jr., her son-in-law, Paul E. Lachance, and her five siblings, of which she was the youngest. She is survived by her daughter, Anne W. Lachance; son, Mark L. Woodbrey, wife Vicki; daughter, Jane W. Bennett, husband, Peter; eight grandchildren: Andrew E. Lachance, Rachel A. Lachance, Timothy J. Giggey, Jr, Thomas G. Bennett, Craig L. Woodbrey, Mallory A. Woodbrey, Jamie W. Edwards, and Joan W. Crocker; and seven great-grandchildren.



The family would like to thank Home Instead of Gorham and Northern Lights Hospice for their respectful and loving care of Helen in her last weeks of life. A memorial service will be held Saturday September 7, at 2 p.m., at The First Parish Congregational Church, 1 Church St., Gorham, Maine. A private burial will be held at a later date with family members. To leave condolences please visit



In lieu of flowers,



donations may be made to



Pine Tree Society



149 Front St.



Bath, ME 04530,



at



or Portland Museum of Art Annual Fund



Seven Congress St.



Portland, ME 04101



at







GORHAM - Helen A. Woodbrey, 91, of Gorham passed away at her home surrounded by her children, Aug. 23, 2019. She was born in Portland, Maine on Jan. 20, 1928, the daughter of Lawrence C. Andrew and Helen R. Andrew.Helen grew up in Portland, Maine, and graduated from Deering High School. She attended Smith College graduating with a B.A. in Art History. Helen married Edward F. Woodbrey in 1950, and shared 33 years as a family raising their four children. They settled in Gorham in 1955, where Helen became active in the First Parish Congregational Church and the Women's Fellowship. In her earlier years with her family, she enjoyed skiing at Sugarloaf, playing tennis and spending time at her family camp on Trickey Pond. She was a loving fan of her children and grandchildren and faithfully supported their sports, arts, scouts, and church activities. Helen's husband, Eddie, passed away in 1983 and following his death, she helped oversee the ownership of his business, Lovell Lumber Co. now run by their son, Mark. Helen had a love of history, gardening, art and travel. She started an antique business as a hobby and was admired for her knowledge of primitives and artwork. Through the years, she did beautiful handiwork, and was an avid rug hooker until she passed.Helen was predeceased by her husband and parents, her son, Edward F. Woodbrey Jr., her son-in-law, Paul E. Lachance, and her five siblings, of which she was the youngest. She is survived by her daughter, Anne W. Lachance; son, Mark L. Woodbrey, wife Vicki; daughter, Jane W. Bennett, husband, Peter; eight grandchildren: Andrew E. Lachance, Rachel A. Lachance, Timothy J. Giggey, Jr, Thomas G. Bennett, Craig L. Woodbrey, Mallory A. Woodbrey, Jamie W. Edwards, and Joan W. Crocker; and seven great-grandchildren.The family would like to thank Home Instead of Gorham and Northern Lights Hospice for their respectful and loving care of Helen in her last weeks of life. A memorial service will be held Saturday September 7, at 2 p.m., at The First Parish Congregational Church, 1 Church St., Gorham, Maine. A private burial will be held at a later date with family members. To leave condolences please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com at Gorham, Maine, location.In lieu of flowers,donations may be made toPine Tree Society149 Front St.Bath, ME 04530,at www.pinetreesociety.org or Portland Museum of Art Annual FundSeven Congress St.Portland, ME 04101at https://www.portlandmuseum.org/ Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com