PORTLAND - Heidi L. (Carver) Stevens passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 28, 2019.
She was born on Jan. 4, 1974, in Portland, Maine, the daughter of Tammy L. Phillips and her husband, Steven, of Raymond, and Richard Carver Jr. of Hollis.
She will be sadly missed by many.
Besides her parents she is survived by three children, Megan, Cote and Naveha, whom she loved dearly. She also leaves her sister, Ami and her brother, Richard; her maternal grandmother, Christine Proctor of Portland and her paternal grandmother, Maxine Withers of South Portland; as well as two grandchildren and several extended family members. She was also the stepsister of the late Christopher Phillips, who died in 1998.
Services will be private.
Please visit www.advantageportland.com to sign Heidi's guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 2, 2019