Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry William Perry. View Sign

WESTBROOK - Harry William Perry, 93, passed away at the Gorham House on Feb. 9, 2019. He was born Sept. 10, 1925, a son of Thomas and Beatrice Perry.



Harry was a long-time Westbrook resident. After graduation from Westbrook High School, he served in the United States Air Force and married his love, Claire Methot. Together they shared over 60 years of marriage before her passing in 2015.



Harry was employed for over 40 years at SD Warren and retired as a division manager. A good father and husband, he took pride in providing for his family.



In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting with his friends, golfing, and fishing with his wife; together they especially enjoyed trips up to Moosehead Lake. Some of his favorite pastimes were family picnics on the rocks in Kennebunkport and Sunday drives. As Harry would say in his own words, "I had a good life".



He is survived by his daughters Susan Muzzy and her husband Peter, and Diane Murphy and her husband James; grandchildren, Heather Muzzy Caron and her husband Zach, and Sarah Muzzy Dawkins and her husband Caleb; a great-grandchild Cadance Dawkins; and niece Cathy Robben and nephew Ricky Smyth, who Harry enjoyed many visits over coffee with at the Gorham House.



He was predeceased by his wife Claire Perry, and siblings Charlie Perry, Alma Smyth, and Alice Perry.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the Gorham House for the wonderful care they gave Harry.



The family is arranging for a private graveside at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook, Maine. To express condolences or participate in Harry's online tribute, please visit







WESTBROOK - Harry William Perry, 93, passed away at the Gorham House on Feb. 9, 2019. He was born Sept. 10, 1925, a son of Thomas and Beatrice Perry.Harry was a long-time Westbrook resident. After graduation from Westbrook High School, he served in the United States Air Force and married his love, Claire Methot. Together they shared over 60 years of marriage before her passing in 2015.Harry was employed for over 40 years at SD Warren and retired as a division manager. A good father and husband, he took pride in providing for his family.In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting with his friends, golfing, and fishing with his wife; together they especially enjoyed trips up to Moosehead Lake. Some of his favorite pastimes were family picnics on the rocks in Kennebunkport and Sunday drives. As Harry would say in his own words, "I had a good life".He is survived by his daughters Susan Muzzy and her husband Peter, and Diane Murphy and her husband James; grandchildren, Heather Muzzy Caron and her husband Zach, and Sarah Muzzy Dawkins and her husband Caleb; a great-grandchild Cadance Dawkins; and niece Cathy Robben and nephew Ricky Smyth, who Harry enjoyed many visits over coffee with at the Gorham House.He was predeceased by his wife Claire Perry, and siblings Charlie Perry, Alma Smyth, and Alice Perry.The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the Gorham House for the wonderful care they gave Harry.The family is arranging for a private graveside at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook, Maine. To express condolences or participate in Harry's online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com Funeral Home Dolby, Blais & Segee - Westbrook Chapel

35 Church Street

Westbrook , ME 04092

(207) 854-2341 Funeral Home Details Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com