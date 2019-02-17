WESTBROOK - Harry William Perry, 93, passed away at the Gorham House on Feb. 9, 2019. He was born Sept. 10, 1925, a son of Thomas and Beatrice Perry.
Harry was a long-time Westbrook resident. After graduation from Westbrook High School, he served in the United States Air Force and married his love, Claire Methot. Together they shared over 60 years of marriage before her passing in 2015.
Harry was employed for over 40 years at SD Warren and retired as a division manager. A good father and husband, he took pride in providing for his family.
In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting with his friends, golfing, and fishing with his wife; together they especially enjoyed trips up to Moosehead Lake. Some of his favorite pastimes were family picnics on the rocks in Kennebunkport and Sunday drives. As Harry would say in his own words, "I had a good life".
He is survived by his daughters Susan Muzzy and her husband Peter, and Diane Murphy and her husband James; grandchildren, Heather Muzzy Caron and her husband Zach, and Sarah Muzzy Dawkins and her husband Caleb; a great-grandchild Cadance Dawkins; and niece Cathy Robben and nephew Ricky Smyth, who Harry enjoyed many visits over coffee with at the Gorham House.
He was predeceased by his wife Claire Perry, and siblings Charlie Perry, Alma Smyth, and Alice Perry.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the Gorham House for the wonderful care they gave Harry.
The family is arranging for a private graveside at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook, Maine. To express condolences or participate in Harry's online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.
