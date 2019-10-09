PORTLAND - Harry H. Blumenthal Jr., 97, passed away peacefully on Oct. 5, 2019, at Maine Medical Center. Harry was born in Pittsburg, Pa., on April 6, 1922, to Lillian and Harry H. Blumenthal.Harry graduated from the University of Pittsburgh after he served as a medic in the Word War II in which he liberated countless concentration camps. His career was in decorative sign manufacture and installation. He was active both in his community and participating in his local government. Harry was an avid sports enthusiast, following all local and Pittsburgh sports. His other interest included being a whorshipful master mason and Rotari member for more than 50 years. However, most importantly to him were family and friends. Harry was preceded in death by his three sons; James L. Blumenthal, Allen H. Blumenthal, and Edward M. Blumenthal. Harry is survived by his wife, Margaret S. Blumenthal and three grandchildren; Molly G. Blumenthal, Max G. Blumenthal, and Jayne L. Blumenthal. Friends and family are invited to share their memories and offer their condolences by visiting Harry's online guestbook at www.lindquistfuneralhome.comRelatives and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, from 4-8 p.m., at Lindquist Funeral Home. A committal will be held at a later date at West View Cemetery in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth, Maine, 04096. 846-4011.
Memorial contributions may be made to either the Alan H. Blumenthal Award Baldwin Wallace College, or the James L. Blumenthal Ute Scout Award University of Utah
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 9, 2019