UNION - Harriet Farris Carroll, 93, died Friday, June 7, 2019, following a brief period of declining health at home and at the Sussman House.
Born May 5, 1926 in Union, she was the daughter of Robert and Anne Williams Farris. She was educated in Union schools and graduated from Union High School, class of 1943.
Harriet left Union briefly to attend Northfield Prep School and College. She returned to marry David Carroll May 5, 1946. Together they operated a family dairy farm that had been in his family for generations. They raised three daughters who were encouraged to participate in all the home and farm responsibilities.
During World War II, Harriet helped man the airplane tower at Cobb's Hill in Union and took a first aid course. She was also a radiological monitor for Knox County Emergency Preparedness, taking Geiger counter readings faithfully during the Cold War period. Harriet was a 55-year member of the American Legion Auxiliary helping stand at the monthly auction at the Old Town Hall. She served this organization as president and chaplain.
After her marriage to David, Harriet joined the Seven Tree Grange followed by Pioneer Grange. In February 2016 she received a 70-year continuous membership certificate. Harriet was a state deputy with David for six years. With her sister, Mildred, Harriet was a leader of Seven Tree Juvenile Grange for 20 years.
Harriet represented Union as a SAD#40 school board member from 1963 to 1967. She was chairperson in 1967. This was the period of the building of Medomak Valley High School.
Harriet served Vose Library as an assistant for her mother who was librarian. She also served on the Vose Library board of Trustees and was the secretary for several years.
She was an active member of the Knox-Lincoln Extension for 55 years and organized a 4-H group with Veda Scott in 1954 and continued supporting 4-H through her daughters 4-H activities.
She was a founding member of Union Historical Society and continued as an active member providing information for the preserving of Union's history.
She joined People's United Methodist Church in 1959 and passed her 60-year membership in March of this year. Harriet taught church school for 25 years from third grade through adult classes and served on many church committees and was the church Lay Leader.
She was predeceased by her husband, David Carroll; a brother, Robert Farris Jr. and sisters, Laura Farris Cliff and Mildred Burns Wotton.
She is survived by a sister, Sylvia Farris Keene of Nobleboro; three daughters, Anita Brown and her husband, Travis of Union, JoAn Beck of Union, Alice Carroll and her partner, Carol Bondy of Union and Brunswick; three grandchildren; three great-grandsons; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of her life will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 18, at People's United Methodist Church, 31 Depot St., Union. Pastor Elizabeth Bailey-Mitchell will officiate. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery, Union. Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, Rockland. To sign Mrs. Carroll's online guest book, please visit www.bchfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:
People's United Methodist Church, Building Fund
P.O. Box 105
Union, ME 04862 or
Sussman House
40 Anchor Dr.
Rockport, Maine 04856
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 9, 2019