HOLLIS - Harold Whitney Travis, Jr., 82, of Hollis passed away on July 11, 2019 at Maine Medical Center with his family by his side. He resided at the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough for the last six months. He was born in Bath on May 27, 1937, the son of Anne Darey and Harold Travis, Sr. Harold graduated from Deering High School then joined the Navy. When he returned, he worked as a route salesman for Pepsi-Cola, Sealtest Ice cream and a bread company. He later worked for SAD#6 as a Janitor, a job he loved working with the kids at the school.He especially loved spending time with his own children; grandchildren; and his great-grandchildren.Harold was predeceased by a son Thomas R. Travis and a sister Jean Babb.He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Maybelle Travis; two sons John G. Travis and Joseph S. Travis, a daughter Diane Moulton; a brother Paul Travis, a sister Barbara Chandler; his seven grandchildren Jason, Greg, Benjamin, Julian, Melody, Tiffany and Thomas; as well as nine great-grandchildren. At his request there will be no service.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 17, 2019