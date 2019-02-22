GORHAM - Harold W. Clinch Jr., 64, died Feb. 17, 2019, at his home. He was born Oct. 26, 1954, in Westbrook, a son of Harold and Eleanor J. (Hammond) Clinch.
Harold served his country in the U.S. Army as a medic. Following his service, he earned an Associate's Degree from Andover College. Harold had a passion for cruising the Caribbean and loved to fish both fresh and salt water.
Harold was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years Teresa M. Clinch; daughter, Trina Townsend, her husband Lee, and their children, Zachery Cagle, Ashlee Townsend, Lacy Pike, and Nicole Townsend; daughter, Tabitha Connors, her husband Jason, and their children, Nykolas Connors, Tyler Connors, Isaiah Connors, Hunter Connors, and Ian Connors; son, Nathaniel Clinch, his fiancée Raeanna Johnson, and their daughter Aria Clinch; brothers, Mark Clinch, and Albert Clinch and his wife Tracie, and sisters, Cynthia Look and her husband Ernie, and Brenda Clinch and her husband Mike.
Those wishing to
remember Harold may make a donation
in his name to the:
Eleanor J. and Harold Clinch Scholarship Fund
C/O Sacopee Valley
High School
115 South Hiram Rd.
Hiram, ME 04041
