PORTLAND - Harold "Hal" L. McCulloch Sr., 79, of South Portland, Maine, and Englewood, Fla., passed away Sept. 2, 2019, at Maine Medical Center, lovingly surrounded by his family. Hal was born on July 26, 1940, to Albro and Rose (Rowe) McCulloch in Rumford, Maine.
Hal graduated from Stephens High School in 1958. He served in the U.S. Navy and then joined the Portland Police Department, where he served for 20 years. After his retirement, Hal spent many years working in the Florida school system, before retiring again. He then worked seasonally.
Hal was married to Judy (Waite) Baker for 38 years, travelling across the United States, camping and sightseeing. They visited Canada, Spain and most recently Hawaii in 2018. They enjoyed spending time with friends and family, keeping up with classmates to share meals and stories. Hal enjoyed walking, gardening, genealogy, and playing cards on his computer.
Hal was predeceased by his parents and his only brother, Warren. He is survived by his loving wife, Judy; his children, Rosemary, Harold Jr., Curtis and his wife, Maureen, Ken and his wife, Cindy, Steven and Cherylann; 14 grandchildren and 6 3/4 great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service with military honors on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress St., Portland. Arrangements are under the care of A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, Portland.
Please visit www.athutchins.com to view Hal's tribute page and to sign his online guestbook.
In lieu of flowers please feel free to make a donation to in Hal's name.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 8, 2019