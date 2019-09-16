Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Boudreau. View Sign Service Information Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home Inc 365 Main St Saco , ME 04072 (207)-282-0562 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home Inc 365 Main St Saco , ME 04072 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Josephs Church 178 Elm St Biddeford , ME View Map Burial Following Services Laurel Hill Cemetery Deering Park , ME View Map Obituary

SACO - Harold Boudreau, 86, of Woodcock Avenue, passed away Saturday Sept. 14, 2019, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice house with his family by his side. He was born Jan. 11, 1933 in Saco, the son of Leon and Josephine (Chaisson) Boudreau. Harold graduated from Thornton Academy, class of 1951. Harold joined the National Guard in 1948 and proudly served for 45 years, retiring in 1993. He was an industrial engineer at West Point Pepperell. After retiring, he worked at Dennett, Craig & Pate for over 18 years. Harold was a member of the Chamber of Commerce, belonged to the New England Engineer Association, West Point Pepperell Foreman Club, a lifetime member of the Camp Ellis Rod and Gun Club, National Rifleman Association. He was recognized by rotary as a Paul Harris Fellow, also served on the Saco Recreation Commission, was a member of the Saco Seniority and a parishioner of Good Shepherd Parish. Harold also graduated from the Maine Military Academy in Augusta and attended many military schools. He married Elsie (Murray), the love of his life, in 1955 at Notre Dame de Lourdes Church. Harold enjoyed hunting and fishing with family. He enjoyed trips with friends to Canada, Alaska, Labrador. He loved going to his camp in Moxie Gore with family and friends and especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who he taught to hunt and fish, the Boudreau way. Always enjoying entertaining family and friends at the camp on Swan Pond. Harold and Elsie took many trips to England to visit her relatives. They also traveled to many foreign countries, the USA and Canada with friends, including the Mulletts and Tanguays. Harold is survived by his wife, Elsie Boudreau; children, Cindy Ouellette, Norma Lane and husband, David and David Boudreau and wife, Cheryl; grandchildren Eric Lane, Brent and Blake Boudreau and Abigail Ouellette; sister, Lou Hooper; grandstepchildren, Anna and Kristina Garmon; great-grandsons, Corbin and Colton Boudreau, and great-grandstepchildren, Eric Skilling and Calvin Garmon; and nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents; and a brother, Donald. Friends and relatives may call Tuesday Sept. 17, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral home 365 Main St., Saco. A Funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at St. Josephs Church 178 Elm St., Biddeford. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Deering Park, where he will be laid to rest with military honors. For those wishing to make memorial contributions in his memory, please consider the Saco Food Pantry P.O. Box 246 Saco, ME 04072 or to Gosnell Memorial Hospice House c/o Hospice of Southern Maine 180 US Route 1 Scarborough, ME 04074







