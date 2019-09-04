|
Guy H. Cote
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
BIDDEFORD - Guy H. Cote, 88, of Biddeford, Maine, died on Aug. 31, 2019. His final days were spent surrounded by family and friends at St. Andre Health Care.
He was born in Jay, Maine, on March 3, 1931, a son of Frank and Dezilda (Fortier) Cote. Guy graduated from St. Louis High School, class of 1949, in the top of his class. He married the love of his life, Annette on April 7, 1956. They moved to Brunswick, Maine, where Guy started his 34-year career with the U.S. Postal Service. Guy was an active member of the St. John the Baptist Church in Brunswick, both as a choir member and eucharistic minister. He and Annette also ran the best french fry booth at the annual St. John bazaar. In 2000, he moved back to Biddeford to be close family and friends while caring for Annette, who had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's.
Guy volunteered at Southern Maine Medical Center for ten years. He was recently a resident at Wardwell Senior Living Center in Saco, until his health declined. His interests included staying up on the latest technology, watching sports, traveling, creating elaborate miniature Christmas village layouts, and socializing on a daily basis with his dear friends at Dunkin' Donuts and McDonalds. He had a great love of family, always cherishing the times spent with them. He will be sadly missed by many.
He was predeceased by his wife, Annette, son, Normand and by three brothers, Rene, Paul and Leo Cote. Guy is survived by children Guy Cote Jr. and his wife Jane, Theresa Cote, Mike Cote, and Joyce Marshall. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, Heather, Adam, Jessica, Nathan, Aaron, Meghan, Karah and Emily, one great grandchild Alexander, three brothers, Roger Cote, Raymond Cote and his wife Jackie, Ronald Cote, and many nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James Street, Saco. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at St. Joseph Church, 178 Elm St., Biddeford, with a reception immediately following in the church hall. A private burial will be performed at a later date at Brooklawn Memorial Park in Portland.
The family would like to thank Dr. Stephen Cutone, Wardwell Senior Living Center, and St. Andre's for the wonderful care and support that they gave Guy. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider donations in Guy's name to the . On-line condolences can be given to the family at www.cotefuneralhome.com.
