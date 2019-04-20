GLOUCESTER, Va. - Gustav Ferdinand Tomuschat, Jr. died in Gloucester, Va. on April 17, 2019, at 77 years of age. Gus was born in Manchester, N.H. on Sept. 11, 1941, to Gustav F. Tomuschat and Bertha Mae Granger-Tomuschat-Rediker. He graduated from Portland High School, Portland in 1959, and married his high school sweetheart, Carol Frances Parker, that same year.Gus joined the U. S. Marine Corps in 1959, and retired from the Marine Corps in 1979, after 20 years of active service, serving twice in Vietnam (1965-1966 and 1972-1973). After his retirement, he and Carol returned to Scarborough where he earned his Associates Degree while working at the law firm of Curtis, Thaxter et al. and Legal Data Systems. Gus and Carol moved to Boston, Mass. in 1989 and Virginia in 1992 where he was employed by DSDJ, Inc. from 1994-2003. He enjoyed his membership in the Department 56 Villagers of Southeast Virginia club.Gus was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Carol; and his mother and father. He is survived by his daughters, Tina M. Clouatre (Tom) and Stephanie A. Williams (Mike), his son, Marc A. Tomuschat (Margo); six grandchildren, Jacque Brown (Syd), Timothy Clouatre (Allison), Bryce Clouatre (Mary), Alyssa Moyer (Dave), Victoria Geyer, Meghan Tomuschat and Cole Tomuschat; and six great-grandchildren, Haley Crippen and Stevie Brown, Tyler and Madison Clouatre and Wyatt and Caroline Clouatre.A visitation will be held at Hogg Funeral Home, Gloucester Point on Monday, April 22, 2019, from 6-7:30 p.m. There will be an added visitation at Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by interment at Brooklawn Memorial Park in Portland.Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.In memory of Gus,expressions of sympathy may take the form ofcontributions to the: ,c/o Nancy Dransfield7274 Joseph Lewis RoadHayes, VA 23072
