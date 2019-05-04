Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home 199 Woodford Street Portland , ME 04103 (207)-775-3763 Memorial service 10:30 AM Foreside Community Church 340 Foreside Road Falmouth , ME View Map Obituary

FALMOUTH - Gretchen Reiche Terhune, of Falmouth, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019, of a stroke at Maine Medical Center.







Born April 11, 1934, at the then Maine General Hospital in Portland, she was the daughter of Laura Christine Knudsen Reiche and Howard C. Reiche, who was for many years the Principal of Portland High School.







She was the beloved wife of over 60 years of Richard P. Terhune, and the mother of Richard P. Terhune Jr., Peter Reiche Terhune, and Charles Robert Terhune, all of whom survive her.







In addition, she is survived by her older brother, Howard C. Reiche Jr.; Richard Jr.'s wife, Linda and children, Richard P. Terhune III, Sarah Ann Terhune, and James Emory Squiers Terhune; Peter's wife, Hilary Dianne Forster Terhune and children, Benjamin Alexander Reiche Terhune and Penelope Daisy Terhune; and Charles' wife, Alice M. Riccardi and daughter, Sophia Laura Terhune; as well as many other close and loving relatives.







Educated at Portland High School, she was a fiercely proud scholarship graduate in 1956 of Pembroke College in Brown University.







She will be remembered as a warm, kind and loving person. Following her family tradition, her first instinct always was to help, lift up, encourage and give heart to anyone in need, and to use every resource available in the community to do it. For many years she and her family have provided a scholarship to a graduating senior at Portland High School.







Her joy in holding babies, welcoming family and friends into her home and to the "camp" at Sebago Lake warmed the hearts of all those around her. She loved all animals. While feeding a scrawny squirrel outside her kitchen window, she named it "Susanna", and created a lengthy story line about "her", worrying that pushy male squirrels weren't letting her get enough to eat.







She and her family lived for 44 years in Darien, Conn. From 1983 to 1994, she was the executive director of the Darien United Way and Community Council. There, her greatest pleasure was to work closely with the many social service agencies in Fairfield County which were funded by her organization. Always active in more than a dozen volunteer activities over the years, she had been a district chair of the Darien Representative Town Meeting, the director of volunteers at Darien High School, and a director of the Fairfield County Pembroke College Club.







A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 11, at 10:30 a.m., at the Foreside Community Church, 340 Foreside Road, Falmouth, Maine. Interment will be private, at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery in Portland.







You may offer your condolences or share your memories at











