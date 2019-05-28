Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gregory Lloyd Phelps. View Sign Service Information Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home 199 Woodford Street Portland , ME 04103 (207)-775-3763 Obituary





In January of 1983, Greg began his career as a real estate paralegal. Greg was an extremely accomplished and well-respected Title Abstractor. He worked at several title companies, law firms and for many years had his own freelance title search business. In 2013, he returned to Bernstein, Shur, Sawyer and Nelson where he worked in the real estate department until 2018. Greg had an endearing personality and was loved by all.



He is survived by a brother, Jeffrey L. Phelps, and his wife, Linda (Ing), of Manhasset, N.Y.; two nephews, Bradford D. Phelps and Michael P. Phelps; as well as many special cousins and friends. Many thanks to the nurses at Gosnell Hospice House and Seal Rock for their wonderful care they provided for Greg.



A time of visitation will be celebrated on Thursday, May 30, from 4-7 p.m., at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, Maine. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, May 31, at 11 a.m., at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, Maine. A committal service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery at 2 p.m.



You may share your stories or offer condolences at



In lieu of flowers,



donations may be made in Greg's memory to



Gosnell Hospice House



11 Hunnewll Dr.



Scarborough, ME



or, Evergreen Cemetery



in Portland







SCARBOROUGH - Gregory Lloyd Phelps entered into eternal peace on May 22, 2019, at Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough, Maine. Greg was born in Holden, Mass., the son of Ronald Lincoln Phelps and Laura (Lawyer) Phelps. The family lived in several towns throughout New England and in 1969 they moved to Cumberland, Maine. Greg graduated from Greely High School in 1978, and attended the University of Maine at Orono, majoring in International Affairs and Political Science graduating in 1982, with a Bachelor of Arts degree. While at UMO he was selected as a member of the Senior Skull Club and president of Alpha Phi Omega fraternity.In January of 1983, Greg began his career as a real estate paralegal. Greg was an extremely accomplished and well-respected Title Abstractor. He worked at several title companies, law firms and for many years had his own freelance title search business. In 2013, he returned to Bernstein, Shur, Sawyer and Nelson where he worked in the real estate department until 2018. Greg had an endearing personality and was loved by all.He is survived by a brother, Jeffrey L. Phelps, and his wife, Linda (Ing), of Manhasset, N.Y.; two nephews, Bradford D. Phelps and Michael P. Phelps; as well as many special cousins and friends. Many thanks to the nurses at Gosnell Hospice House and Seal Rock for their wonderful care they provided for Greg.A time of visitation will be celebrated on Thursday, May 30, from 4-7 p.m., at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, Maine. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, May 31, at 11 a.m., at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, Maine. A committal service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery at 2 p.m.You may share your stories or offer condolences at www.jonesrichandbarnes.com In lieu of flowers,donations may be made in Greg's memory toGosnell Hospice House11 Hunnewll Dr.Scarborough, MEor, Evergreen Cemeteryin Portland Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close