SEBAGO - Gregory Edwin Harriman, 50, passed away unexpectedly after an automobile accident on March 11, 2019. He was born Sept. 18, 1968, in Gardiner, Maine, to Robert S. Harriman and Claire M. (Wentworth). Gregory was a self-employed auto body technician, and enjoyed working on motorcycles. He was a lover of animals, in particular, his dog, Skimo. He will be greatly missed by those close to him. He is survived by his dad, Robert Harriman of Richmond, Maine; one brother, Jeffery Harriman of Sebago, Maine; along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins. The family would like to specially thank the Westbrook Police Department and the Cumberland County Sheriff's Department for their professionalism and courtesy. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m., Monday, March 18, at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 35 Church Street, Westbrook. To leave condolences and to participate in Gregory's online tribute, visit Www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.In lieu of flowers,donations in Gregory's name can be made to:The Harvest HillsAnimal Shelter1389 Bridgton RoadFryeburg, ME 04037
Dolby, Blais & Segee - Westbrook Chapel
35 Church Street
Westbrook, ME 04092
(207) 854-2341
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 15, 2019