WESTBROOK - Grace Mae Shepherd Welch, 87, died May 10, 2019, peacefully with her family by her side. She was born July 13, 1931, daughter of Owen and Grace Mae Getchell Shepherd.

Grace's life centered around her family and children. She was a member of the Salvation Army for many years and the Wiscasset Church of the Nazarene. She was married to her husband of 61 years Clifford Welch, Sr. She loved spending time with her family.

Her favorite music was Daniel O' Donald. She loved collecting Angels. She had a loving heart; she took in anyone who needed a home.

She is survived by her son, Clifford Welch Jr. Marlene Severance, Charlene and Walter Burney Sr., Shelia Robinson, Dianne Barto (Coston) and Rusty; 10 grandchildren; nine great-children; three great-great- grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at the Highland Lake Congregational Church, 1303 Bridgton Rd., Westbrook. The Funeral will immediately follow at the Church. Committal will follow in Gray Cemetery. Pastor Wally Staples will officiate. Arrangements entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home.

Sussman House

40 Anchor Way

Rockport, ME 04092

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 12, 2019
