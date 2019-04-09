Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon W. Lindsay. View Sign

RAYMOND - Gordon W. Lindsay, 86, of Raymond, died peacefully, early Thursday morning, April 4, 2019, at the Maine Veterans Home in South Paris, where he has resided for the past three years.



Gordon was the first born child of Linwood A. (Bill) and Aldine Lindsay. He was born Jan. 3, 1933, at the Lindsay homestead in Yarmouth.



Gordon attended North Yarmouth Academy and after graduation enlisted in the Navy in 1950. Gordon served honorably for a total of 31 years, including his time in the reserves.



On March 24, 1953, Gordon married his beautiful bride, Patricia E. (Roy). Both Gordon and Patricia were native Mainers but soon were relocated to California, then back to Maine, and finally to Williamsburg, Va., where the family stayed until his retirement from active duty in 1970. After retiring, Gordon worked for Norman Sawyer Construction, until the family returned to back to Maine.



After moving into Raymond Village Gordon worked at the Post Office for a brief period of time. He also tried his hand as sole proprietor of the Raymond Rod and Tackle as well as various jobs in construction and cross country driving.



Gordon's true passion was being in the woods hunting deer or moose, which he did quite often with his son, Bill. In addition to his hunting, Gordon was also a hunter of treasures and could never pass up a bargain, whether he needed it or not. He was sure someone he knew or loved would benefit from his discoveries.



Four children were born from his marriage to Patricia. Leslie K. Stockman, Williamsburg Va., Vickie J. LaRose, Appison, Tenn., Cheryl A. Clarke, Raymond, and his youngest, Linwood J. "Bill" Lindsay of Otisfield, who along with his only living sibling, Carol A. Jordan of Yarmouth. In addition to his parents, was Gordon predeceased by his younger brother, David Lindsay and sister, Nancy Bjork. Gordon had 10 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren to continue his legacy.



A private memorial service will be held at a later date but the family would like to encourage any one wishing to honor Gordon to contribute to the B Unit at the Veterans Home in South Paris. The staff is kind and caring treating the Veterans as family and with the dignity they deserve.



