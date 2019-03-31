PORTLAND - Gordon E. "Red" Norton, 79, of Portland, died unexpectedly at Maine Medical Center, on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. He was born May 1939, in Portland, Maine, the son of Wilfred G. and Luella Perry Norton.
Gordon retired eight years ago after working for 27 years at the Maine Mall. After his retirement he looked forward to visiting the food court at the Maine Mall, where he would chat with friends. He enjoyed playing cards and horseshoes with his family and friends, he also liked hunting and fishing. Gordon also loved to tell his grandchildren his stories of when he was growing up in Portland, including all the old vehicles he used to own.
Gordon is survived by his wife of 44 years, Rose Norton of Portland; three daughters, Crystal Brown and husband, Jason, and grandchildren, Hunter and Ella Brown of Gray, Maine, Diana DeRice of North Carolina and grandchildren, Anthony of Portland, Nicolas of North Carolina and Brenda Gillis and husband, Thomas, of Florida and grandchildren, Meghan and Ashley of Florida; and one great-grandson, Malachi; and one great-granddaughter, Mila of Florida. Gordon is also survived by his sister-in-law, Sylvia Moore of Sanford; brothers-in-law, Richard Skillings of Mount Vernon, Patrick Skillings of Lewiston and Albert Croteau of New York; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and brothers, Ronald, Douglas and Willie; and sisters, Marilyn Spiller, Dixie Norton, Carol Gillette and Linda Norton.
Funeral services will be private; there will be a celebration of Gordon's life held this summer.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 31, 2019