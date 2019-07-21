Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon E. Bryant. View Sign Service Information J.S. Pelkey Funeral Home 125 OLD POST RD Kittery , ME 03904 (207)-439-4900 Obituary

SCARBOROUGH Gordon E. Bryant, 83, died peacefully July 13, 2019, at Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough.



He was the son of Esther Littlefield Miller and Wilbur Clough Bryant. He graduated from Wells High School and the University of Maine where he joined the Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity and served in the Air National Guard. He received Master of Arts from NYU and ACGS from RIC. Gordon taught at Cony and at Traip Academy in Kittery where he coached the football team. The cheerleading coach, and his future wife, soon moved to Bristol. Gordon was high school principal in Pemaquid, Livermore Falls, and at Ponaganset in Rhode Island. Moving back to Maine in 1975 in a snowstorm, he was Assistant Superintendent of Schools for SAD 17 (Oxford Hills) before retiring in 1988.



After retiring, Gordon worked as a real estate broker and owned apartments, later moving to an ocean view home in Cape Elizabeth. Gordon spent the last two years at his newly built home at Oceanview in Falmouth.



Gordon always had a positive outlook on life. He enjoyed traveling to places especially England where his son and family live. He loved staying active and watching sports. Gordon was a walking pillar of strength and determination. He was a survivor of pancreatic cancer in 2004 and received a kidney from his oldest daughter in 2010. The Iris Network supported his declining vision in 2016.



He is predeceased by his wife of 51 years, Beverley Bryant and his parents. He is survived by his son, Mark Bryant (Hilary Lay), and daughters, Kim Bedard and Carrie Raymond (Henry). He also leaves six grandchildren, Derek Bedard (Lizabeth), Andrew Bedard, Jessica Bedard, Hope Bryant, Sophie Bryant, and Casey Raymond and great-grandchild Bellemy Bedard. He is survived by two brothers, Richard Bryant (Elizabeth Furtwengler) and Wayne Bryant (Judy) along with other family and friends.



Calling hours will be 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., with a Celebration of Life scheduled at 12 p.m., July 25, 2019 at the J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.



Care of the Bryant family has been entrusted to J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.







SCARBOROUGH Gordon E. Bryant, 83, died peacefully July 13, 2019, at Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough.He was the son of Esther Littlefield Miller and Wilbur Clough Bryant. He graduated from Wells High School and the University of Maine where he joined the Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity and served in the Air National Guard. He received Master of Arts from NYU and ACGS from RIC. Gordon taught at Cony and at Traip Academy in Kittery where he coached the football team. The cheerleading coach, and his future wife, soon moved to Bristol. Gordon was high school principal in Pemaquid, Livermore Falls, and at Ponaganset in Rhode Island. Moving back to Maine in 1975 in a snowstorm, he was Assistant Superintendent of Schools for SAD 17 (Oxford Hills) before retiring in 1988.After retiring, Gordon worked as a real estate broker and owned apartments, later moving to an ocean view home in Cape Elizabeth. Gordon spent the last two years at his newly built home at Oceanview in Falmouth.Gordon always had a positive outlook on life. He enjoyed traveling to places especially England where his son and family live. He loved staying active and watching sports. Gordon was a walking pillar of strength and determination. He was a survivor of pancreatic cancer in 2004 and received a kidney from his oldest daughter in 2010. The Iris Network supported his declining vision in 2016.He is predeceased by his wife of 51 years, Beverley Bryant and his parents. He is survived by his son, Mark Bryant (Hilary Lay), and daughters, Kim Bedard and Carrie Raymond (Henry). He also leaves six grandchildren, Derek Bedard (Lizabeth), Andrew Bedard, Jessica Bedard, Hope Bryant, Sophie Bryant, and Casey Raymond and great-grandchild Bellemy Bedard. He is survived by two brothers, Richard Bryant (Elizabeth Furtwengler) and Wayne Bryant (Judy) along with other family and friends.Calling hours will be 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., with a Celebration of Life scheduled at 12 p.m., July 25, 2019 at the J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.Care of the Bryant family has been entrusted to J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com