SOUTH PORTLAND - Gloria Watson passed away on July 18, 2019, at Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough, Maine, with family by her side. She was born in South Portland, Maine, on April 20, 1926, the daughter of Lawrence E. Olsen and Elizabeth M. Olsen. She attended Cape Elizabeth schools, graduating from Cape Elizabeth High School in 1943, and Westbrook College in 1945. After college, while working for Northeast Airlines, she met and married Merle Watson in 1946. They were married for 71 wonderful years. They lived in Houlton, Maine where Merle was a station manager for Northeast Airlines and she was a credit supervisor for Sears Roebuck Co. They returned to the Portland area in 1954. They lived in Scarborough until 1986 and then resided in South Portland.
Gloria helped to establish the still existing family run businesses Handyman Equipment Rental Co and One Stop Event Rentals in 1954. She retired after 50 years as office manager, treasurer, and controller in 2004.
She enjoyed summers at the family cottage in Naples, Maine and when the family was grown, winters at their home in Pompano Beach, Florida.Gloria (GG) enjoyed spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren and extended family. Through out her life, she would always put others before herself. She was a strong and determined woman, who was always kind and giving, but not afraid to speak her mind. She enjoyed working, golfing, and most of all reading. She joined a book club during her years at The Cedars.
She was predeceased by her husband Merle Watson of 71 years and survived by children Bradford M. Watson and his wife Elizabeth of Falmouth, Lynne Cousins and husband Michael of South Portland and Kimberly Carter and husband Dana of Scarborough; grandchildren Melanie Caldwell and husband Derek, Jeremy Carter, Emily Carter and husband Elliot Kelly, Molly Carter, Jacob and Nathaniel Watson and great grandchild Elijah Caldwell. She is also survived by her sister in law Esther Ferri of Peabody, Massachusetts.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at The Cedars and her friend Jackie Gillespie for their wonderful care over the past several years.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, August 25, at 11 a.m., with a reception to follow at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland, Maine. A private burial will follow at a later date at the Highland Avenue Cemetery in South Portland.
Flowers are welcome or donations in memory of
Gloria Watson to the New England Crohn's & Colitis Foundation
72 River Park Street
Suite 202
Needham, MA 02494
