Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria Watson. View Sign Service Information HOBBS FUNERAL HOME 230 COTTAGE RD South Portland , ME 04106-3802 (207)-799-4472 Obituary

SOUTH PORTLAND - Gloria Watson passed away on July 18, 2019, at Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough, Maine, with family by her side. She was born in South Portland, Maine, on April 20, 1926, the daughter of Lawrence E. Olsen and Elizabeth M. Olsen. She attended Cape Elizabeth schools, graduating from Cape Elizabeth High School in 1943, and Westbrook College in 1945. After college, while working for Northeast Airlines, she met and married Merle Watson in 1946. They were married for 71 wonderful years. They lived in Houlton, Maine where Merle was a station manager for Northeast Airlines and she was a credit supervisor for Sears Roebuck Co. They returned to the Portland area in 1954. They lived in Scarborough until 1986 and then resided in South Portland.



Gloria helped to establish the still existing family run businesses Handyman Equipment Rental Co and One Stop Event Rentals in 1954. She retired after 50 years as office manager, treasurer, and controller in 2004.



She enjoyed summers at the family cottage in Naples, Maine and when the family was grown, winters at their home in Pompano Beach, Florida.Gloria (GG) enjoyed spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren and extended family. Through out her life, she would always put others before herself. She was a strong and determined woman, who was always kind and giving, but not afraid to speak her mind. She enjoyed working, golfing, and most of all reading. She joined a book club during her years at The Cedars.



She was predeceased by her husband Merle Watson of 71 years and survived by children Bradford M. Watson and his wife Elizabeth of Falmouth, Lynne Cousins and husband Michael of South Portland and Kimberly Carter and husband Dana of Scarborough; grandchildren Melanie Caldwell and husband Derek, Jeremy Carter, Emily Carter and husband Elliot Kelly, Molly Carter, Jacob and Nathaniel Watson and great grandchild Elijah Caldwell. She is also survived by her sister in law Esther Ferri of Peabody, Massachusetts.



The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at The Cedars and her friend Jackie Gillespie for their wonderful care over the past several years.



A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, August 25, at 11 a.m., with a reception to follow at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland, Maine. A private burial will follow at a later date at the Highland Avenue Cemetery in South Portland.



Online condolences may be expressed at



Flowers are welcome or donations in memory of



Gloria Watson to the New England Crohn's & Colitis Foundation



72 River Park Street



Suite 202



Needham, MA 02494







SOUTH PORTLAND - Gloria Watson passed away on July 18, 2019, at Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough, Maine, with family by her side. She was born in South Portland, Maine, on April 20, 1926, the daughter of Lawrence E. Olsen and Elizabeth M. Olsen. She attended Cape Elizabeth schools, graduating from Cape Elizabeth High School in 1943, and Westbrook College in 1945. After college, while working for Northeast Airlines, she met and married Merle Watson in 1946. They were married for 71 wonderful years. They lived in Houlton, Maine where Merle was a station manager for Northeast Airlines and she was a credit supervisor for Sears Roebuck Co. They returned to the Portland area in 1954. They lived in Scarborough until 1986 and then resided in South Portland.Gloria helped to establish the still existing family run businesses Handyman Equipment Rental Co and One Stop Event Rentals in 1954. She retired after 50 years as office manager, treasurer, and controller in 2004.She enjoyed summers at the family cottage in Naples, Maine and when the family was grown, winters at their home in Pompano Beach, Florida.Gloria (GG) enjoyed spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren and extended family. Through out her life, she would always put others before herself. She was a strong and determined woman, who was always kind and giving, but not afraid to speak her mind. She enjoyed working, golfing, and most of all reading. She joined a book club during her years at The Cedars.She was predeceased by her husband Merle Watson of 71 years and survived by children Bradford M. Watson and his wife Elizabeth of Falmouth, Lynne Cousins and husband Michael of South Portland and Kimberly Carter and husband Dana of Scarborough; grandchildren Melanie Caldwell and husband Derek, Jeremy Carter, Emily Carter and husband Elliot Kelly, Molly Carter, Jacob and Nathaniel Watson and great grandchild Elijah Caldwell. She is also survived by her sister in law Esther Ferri of Peabody, Massachusetts.The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at The Cedars and her friend Jackie Gillespie for their wonderful care over the past several years.A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, August 25, at 11 a.m., with a reception to follow at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland, Maine. A private burial will follow at a later date at the Highland Avenue Cemetery in South Portland.Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com Flowers are welcome or donations in memory ofGloria Watson to the New England Crohn's & Colitis Foundation72 River Park StreetSuite 202Needham, MA 02494 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com