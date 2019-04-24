Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria Vincent. View Sign Service Information A.T. Hutchins, LLC - Portland 660 Brighton Avenue Portland , ME 04102 (207)-878-3246 Obituary

PORTLAND - Gloria Vincent, 67, of Portland, passed away surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer.



The daughter of Rosemarie and (Vernon) Vincent, Gloria grew up on Munjoy Hill in Portland and was a 1970 graduate of Portland High School. She immediately started her career at UNUM, where she worked for 45 years until her retirement in 2015.



Gloria enjoyed traveling, most recently her retirement trip to Europe. Gloria enjoyed trips to the casino with her sister and friends. She had a love for shopping, was always on the lookout for a good bargain and was notorious for spoiling her nieces and nephews.



Before the passing of her mother, the two were inseparable; often at the lake or beach, spending the day shopping, at the casino or enjoying a play.



In recent years she took great pleasure in spending time with her great niece and nephew, Cambria and Myles; who always put a smile on her face.



Gloria was predeceased by her parents, Rosemarie and Vernon Vincent. She is survived by her sister, Janice Leadbetter and husband, Ed, of Portland; niece, Jessica Wasco and husband, Matthew, of Gorham; nephew, Jason Leadbetter and wife, Hannah, of Windham; and great-niece and nephew, Cambria and Myles Wasco; as well as many close friends.



Visiting hours will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Avenue, Portland. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Brooklawn Memorial Park in Portland.



To view Gloria's guestbook or leave the family an online condolence please visit,



In lieu of flowers,



donations can be made



in Gloria's name to:



New England



Cancer Specialists:



Tori Lavoie



100 Campus Drive



Suite 108



Scarborough, ME 04074







PORTLAND - Gloria Vincent, 67, of Portland, passed away surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer.The daughter of Rosemarie and (Vernon) Vincent, Gloria grew up on Munjoy Hill in Portland and was a 1970 graduate of Portland High School. She immediately started her career at UNUM, where she worked for 45 years until her retirement in 2015.Gloria enjoyed traveling, most recently her retirement trip to Europe. Gloria enjoyed trips to the casino with her sister and friends. She had a love for shopping, was always on the lookout for a good bargain and was notorious for spoiling her nieces and nephews.Before the passing of her mother, the two were inseparable; often at the lake or beach, spending the day shopping, at the casino or enjoying a play.In recent years she took great pleasure in spending time with her great niece and nephew, Cambria and Myles; who always put a smile on her face.Gloria was predeceased by her parents, Rosemarie and Vernon Vincent. She is survived by her sister, Janice Leadbetter and husband, Ed, of Portland; niece, Jessica Wasco and husband, Matthew, of Gorham; nephew, Jason Leadbetter and wife, Hannah, of Windham; and great-niece and nephew, Cambria and Myles Wasco; as well as many close friends.Visiting hours will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Avenue, Portland. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Brooklawn Memorial Park in Portland.To view Gloria's guestbook or leave the family an online condolence please visit, www.athutchins.com In lieu of flowers,donations can be madein Gloria's name to:New EnglandCancer Specialists:Tori Lavoie100 Campus DriveSuite 108Scarborough, ME 04074 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com