PORTLAND - Gloria Vincent, 67, of Portland, passed away surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer.
The daughter of Rosemarie and (Vernon) Vincent, Gloria grew up on Munjoy Hill in Portland and was a 1970 graduate of Portland High School. She immediately started her career at UNUM, where she worked for 45 years until her retirement in 2015.
Gloria enjoyed traveling, most recently her retirement trip to Europe. Gloria enjoyed trips to the casino with her sister and friends. She had a love for shopping, was always on the lookout for a good bargain and was notorious for spoiling her nieces and nephews.
Before the passing of her mother, the two were inseparable; often at the lake or beach, spending the day shopping, at the casino or enjoying a play.
In recent years she took great pleasure in spending time with her great niece and nephew, Cambria and Myles; who always put a smile on her face.
Gloria was predeceased by her parents, Rosemarie and Vernon Vincent. She is survived by her sister, Janice Leadbetter and husband, Ed, of Portland; niece, Jessica Wasco and husband, Matthew, of Gorham; nephew, Jason Leadbetter and wife, Hannah, of Windham; and great-niece and nephew, Cambria and Myles Wasco; as well as many close friends.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Avenue, Portland. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Brooklawn Memorial Park in Portland.
In lieu of flowers,
donations can be made
in Gloria's name to:
New England
Cancer Specialists:
Tori Lavoie
100 Campus Drive
Suite 108
Scarborough, ME 04074
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 24, 2019