Service Information Autumn Green Funeral Home 47 Oak Street Alfred , ME 04002 (207)-459-7110 Memorial service 10:00 AM Autumn Green Funeral Home 47 Oak Street Alfred , ME 04002 Burial 11:00 AM Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery Springvale , ME Committal 11:00 AM Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery Springvale , ME Obituary

SANFORD - Gloria M. (Philbrick) Porter, 76, passed away on June 16, 2019, at Wentworth Douglass Hospital in Dover, N.H. after a period of declining health with her loving family by her side. She was born Oct. 27, 1942, in Lewiston, the daughter of the late Norman and Charlotte (Kelley) Philbrick.





Gloria graduated Edward Little High School in 1961, Central Maine General Hospital School of Nursing in 1964, and St. Joseph's College in North Windham in 1974.



Gloria worked at Nasson College in Springvale for 16 years as a college health nurse. It was there that Gloria met Harold F. Porter, Jr. of Madison, Maine and they married in May of 1977.



Gloria and Harold built their home in Sanford where they lovingly raised Harold's two daughters.



Gloria became interested in quilting after moving to Sanford and she eventually left her nursing career to pursue its teaching and did so for more than 20 years in both Sanford and Berwick Maine. Besides quilting she loved, knitting, sewing, cross-stitch, gardening, fishing, and antiquing.



She and Harold spent two weeks every summer at Moosehead Lake fishing together, often accompanied by friends and family. They also traveled to many states for the annual meetings of the Coleman Collectors where they made many wonderful friends.



Gloria belonged to the Pine Tree Quilters – Evergreen Chapter; Ladies on the Edge of the Ocean in Cape Porpoise as well as the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation and Concerns of Police Survivors.



Gloria is lovingly survived by her husband Harold F. Porter, Jr. of Sanford; her stepdaughters Danita L. Porter of Wells, Denise M. Lee of South Lawrence, Mass.; sister Judith B. Marston of Standish; Aunt Ruth M. Segal of Portland; many cousins, nieces, nephews.



Family and friends are invited to a memorial service on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Autumn Green Funeral Home, 47 Oak St., in Alfred where a reception will be held at the home. Please bring your stories and memories to share with Gail's family.



Committal prayers and burial will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery in Springvale.



To leave a message of condolences for the family, please visit



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to:



Maine College of



Health Professions



70 Middle St.



Lewiston, Maine 04240



Payable to the



"Gard W. Twaddle Nurses



Scholarship Fund"







