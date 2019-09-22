PORTLAND - Gloria J. Miller (Cookson), 63, of Portland, passed away suddenly on Wednesday Sept. 18, 2019.
She was born in Landstuhl, Germany, the first of three children to Wilbur and Beverly Cookson. She attended Westbrook College earning a degree in Librarian Studies, and married Robert "Chip" Miller on Sept. 24, 1976.
Gloria's life revolved around her family, and her extended family at Deering High School. Although she graduated from Portland High School in 1974, Gloria devoted over 20 years to the Deering Community, and could be found at a number of Deering events from a weekly football game, to project graduation.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Erica Miller of Portland and her parents, Wilbur and Beverly Cookson.
She is survived by her husband, Robert "Chip" Miller; her four children, Matthew and his wife Katie Miller and their son, Benjamin; Andrew Miller; Allison and her husband Brian Brunette and their children Brooklyn and Calvin; Timothy Miller; her sister Colleen and her husband Scott Garland and Colleen's children Elizabeth Sevey and Cylissa Mowatt.
Gloria will be remembered during visiting hours on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 from 3 – 6 p.m. at A. T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave. Portland. A memorial service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., followed by a graveside service at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress St. Portland.
A celebration of life will follow in the Elks Club in Portland.
Please visit www.athutchins.com to view Gloria's tribute page and to sign her online guestbook.
In lieu of flowers,
donations can be made in Gloria's memory to:
Deering High School for the Dance in the Rain Scholarship Fund
370 Stevens Ave.
Portland ME 04103
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 22, 2019