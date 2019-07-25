PORTLAND - Gloria B. Guthrie, 91 passed away on July 21, 2019 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. She was born Nov. 21, 1927 in Portland to Harold H. and Ruth Rutter.Gloria graduated from Deering High School. She lived on Douglass Street for over 50 years.She loved going to family and friends' gatherings, bringing her famous pumpkin bread to everyone. She walked all around Portland. She said, "she had two feet knew how to use them," a lady on a mission.In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by Richard E. White and Roger J. Guthrie; and daughters, Deborah and Carol. Gloria has five other children, Susan Cipriani, Cathy Flynn, Roger Guthrie Jr., Michael Guthrie and Tammy Cooper. She had nine grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.The family would like to thank the staff at Park Danforth and the Gosnell House for the love and care she received. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 27 at 10 a.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Avenue, Portland. Burial will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Westbrook. To view, Gloria's guestbook or leave a condolence, please visit www.athutchins.com.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 25, 2019