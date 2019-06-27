Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenna Alice Little. View Sign Service Information Lindquist Funeral Home 1 Mayberry Ln Yarmouth , ME 04096 (207)-846-4011 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Lindquist Funeral Home 1 Mayberry Ln Yarmouth , ME 04096 View Map Committal 2:30 PM Blanchard Cemetery Obituary

TOPSHAM - Glenna Alice Little, 92, passed away on June 24, 2019, at The Highlands Assisted Living Facility where she was a resident. Glenna was born on July 4, 1926, the daughter of Norman R. and Lottie (McFarland) Little in Little Settlement, Canada.



As a teenager, she left the family farm in Canada to live with her Aunt Olive McFarland to complete her schooling in Portland, Maine. There she attended Portland High school where she graduated with high honors. After high school, Glenna was immediately hired at Canal Bank where she worked for many years. After taking time off to travel the country with family she was hired at Central Maine Power Company where she worked until retirement. She remained to live with and care for her aunt Olive until her death. In later years she continued her love of traveling with friends, family and her beloved dog, Kiki. In addition, she was a member of her local Presbyterian Church and volunteered at the YWCA



Glenna is survived by three sisters, Vercelia Gass, Althea Little, both of Canada, and Olive Knoop of North Yarmouth; a brother, Blenis Little of Canada; two dear friends, Beverly Daoust and Lillian Strout; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and sister, Marlene Surrette.



The family invites you to a time of visitation at Lindquist Funeral Home on Friday June 28, from 1-2 p.m., followed by a committal service at Blanchard Cemetery at 2:30 p.m.



