LEWISTON - Glenn W. Porterfield, 70, passed away on Saturday, August 24, at CMMC.
Glenn was born in Portland, Feb. 15, 1949 to Russell and the late Francesca Porterfield. He graduated from Cape Elizabeth High School and then went on to enlist in the navy and become a submariner. He was very proud on his service to our country. After serving four years of active duty, he went on to graduate from USM and earned his degree in psychology.
Glenn was a 'Jack of all Trades', he could fix or build almost anything. Kids and dogs seemed to gravitate toward him. He enjoyed spending winters in Hawaii with his wife and Hawaii family (Ohana) and friends. He had a big heart, was very compassionate and generous.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Barbara; his father, Russell; and two sisters, Bess and Mary; as well as many in-laws and nieces and nephews.
At his request, there will be no services. His wishes were to have his ashes scattered in Casco Bay and Waikiki Beach in Hawaii at a later date.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 8, 2019