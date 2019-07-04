Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenda Lucille (Sukeforth) Dore. View Sign Obituary

GRAY - Glenda Lucille (Sukeforth) Dore, 82, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2019. She was born Nov. 29, 1936 in Bath, to parents Glenwood and Dora (Bishop) Sukeforth. Glenda grew up in Waldoboro and graduated from Waldoboro High School, class of 1955.



In her younger years she worked at Moody's Diner, where she met her husband, Alden. Glenda was proud of her working career as a Tupperware manager, where she retired after 14 years and later enjoyed being a nanny for families in Florida. Her greatest love was that of her family and the joy they brought her throughout her life.



She is predeceased by her parents; two brothers, Ralph and John Sukeforth, and one sister, Edna Staples.



She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Alden Dore; three children, Michael Dore of Gray, Thomas Dore of Gray and Charlotte Libby and her husband, Bob of Standish; four siblings, Lillian Saksek of Jefferson, Phillip Sukeforth and wife, Sandra of Waldoboro, Mary Peaslee and husband, Philip of Jefferson and Bobby Sukeforth and wife, Vivian of Union; grandchildren, Tom Dore of Raeford, N.C., Catherine Perez of Las Cruces, N.M., Justin Dore of Windham, Troy Dore of Windham, Samantha Black of Statesville, N.C. and Chelsea Libby of Saco; as well as 10 great-grandchildren.



A period of visitation for Glenda will be held from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee 434 River Rd., Windham. Interment will follow the service at Hillside Cemetery, Gorham. To participate in Glenda's online tribute, visit



Immediately following the services everyone is invited to gather for refreshments at the American Legion Hall, 15 Lewiston Rd., Gray, ME 04039.







