Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gilman C. "Buddy" Seaver. View Sign Obituary

SACO - Gilman C. "Buddy" Seaver of Saco, died April 23, 2019, surrounded by his family after a brief illness at Maine Medical Center in Portland.



He was born May 31, 1943, in Portland, the son of Gilman E. Seaver and Alberta Dugas Seaver. He attended local schools in the Biddeford-Saco area and also attended the University of Maine Farmington and Gorham State Teachers College where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in education.



His professional life centered on teaching severely disabled students and other special education students at both the Cerebral Palsy Center in Portland and the Spurwink School in Portland. He was also a talented musician and spent several years playing lead guitar in a local rock band, the Shadow Five. He enjoyed writing poetry and his cat, Zoey.



He is survived by two children, Randy Seaver of Biddeford and Kristeen Canning of West Gardiner; his two sisters, Lynne Seaver McGrath of Kennebunk and Elizabeth Seaver Sawyer of Blue Hill; his longtime companion, Susan Juliano of Pompano Beach, Fla.; his former wife of 19 years, Gloria Seaver; two stepchildren; two uncles; several nieces, nephews and grandchildren.



An internment will be held at a family plot in North Troy, Vt. The family is planning a celebration of life that will be held on Sunday, May 26, from 1-4 p.m. at the Biddeford-Saco



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations in his name be forwarded to the Animal Welfare Society in West Kennebunk.







SACO - Gilman C. "Buddy" Seaver of Saco, died April 23, 2019, surrounded by his family after a brief illness at Maine Medical Center in Portland.He was born May 31, 1943, in Portland, the son of Gilman E. Seaver and Alberta Dugas Seaver. He attended local schools in the Biddeford-Saco area and also attended the University of Maine Farmington and Gorham State Teachers College where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in education.His professional life centered on teaching severely disabled students and other special education students at both the Cerebral Palsy Center in Portland and the Spurwink School in Portland. He was also a talented musician and spent several years playing lead guitar in a local rock band, the Shadow Five. He enjoyed writing poetry and his cat, Zoey.He is survived by two children, Randy Seaver of Biddeford and Kristeen Canning of West Gardiner; his two sisters, Lynne Seaver McGrath of Kennebunk and Elizabeth Seaver Sawyer of Blue Hill; his longtime companion, Susan Juliano of Pompano Beach, Fla.; his former wife of 19 years, Gloria Seaver; two stepchildren; two uncles; several nieces, nephews and grandchildren.An internment will be held at a family plot in North Troy, Vt. The family is planning a celebration of life that will be held on Sunday, May 26, from 1-4 p.m. at the Biddeford-Saco Elks Lodge , 68 Ocean Park Road in Saco. To view Gilman memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations in his name be forwarded to the Animal Welfare Society in West Kennebunk. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Elks Lodge Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com