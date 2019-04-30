SACO - Gilman C. "Buddy" Seaver of Saco, died April 23, 2019, surrounded by his family after a brief illness at Maine Medical Center in Portland.
He was born May 31, 1943, in Portland, the son of Gilman E. Seaver and Alberta Dugas Seaver. He attended local schools in the Biddeford-Saco area and also attended the University of Maine Farmington and Gorham State Teachers College where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in education.
His professional life centered on teaching severely disabled students and other special education students at both the Cerebral Palsy Center in Portland and the Spurwink School in Portland. He was also a talented musician and spent several years playing lead guitar in a local rock band, the Shadow Five. He enjoyed writing poetry and his cat, Zoey.
He is survived by two children, Randy Seaver of Biddeford and Kristeen Canning of West Gardiner; his two sisters, Lynne Seaver McGrath of Kennebunk and Elizabeth Seaver Sawyer of Blue Hill; his longtime companion, Susan Juliano of Pompano Beach, Fla.; his former wife of 19 years, Gloria Seaver; two stepchildren; two uncles; several nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
An internment will be held at a family plot in North Troy, Vt. The family is planning a celebration of life that will be held on Sunday, May 26, from 1-4 p.m. at the Biddeford-Saco Elks Lodge, 68 Ocean Park Road in Saco. To view Gilman memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations in his name be forwarded to the Animal Welfare Society in West Kennebunk.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 30, 2019