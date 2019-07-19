Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gilbert Russell Avery. View Sign Obituary





In lieu of flowers,



contributions in Gil's



memory are asked to be made to the:



Casco Fire Department Junior Fire Program,



or Lake Region



Community Theatre.







CASCO - Gilbert Russell Avery passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Casco Village Assisted Living. Gil was born in Casco, the son of Irving and Lillian Avery. He attended Casco schools, and made the town his lifelong home with his wife of 67 years, Wilma Robinson Avery. They were married July 31, 1948. Together, they owned and operated Little Rigby Antiques, in the tiny Pikes Corner store, formerly known as A. E. Pedro's provisions. Gil was employed by Dielectric Communications in Raymond for 43 years, continuing to train new employees for many years after his retirement. Prior to that he was employed by MS Hancock as a board piper. Gil joined the Casco Fire Department in 1948, and continued to serve as an active volunteer firefighter for 67 years. He was able to serve with both his son and his grandsons before retiring. He celebrated his 60th year by climbing to the top of the ladder truck. He was honored with awards of firefighter of the year and earned "Lifetime " member status when the years of service pins didn't have a high enough number. He served on many town committees through the years and helped to plan the Casco sesquicentennial celebration. He was an avid collector of antiques, an author of many stories, a town historian, and loved to spend his days in his garden. He was often seen walking through town on his daily two-mile walk well into his 80s. Through all of his ventures, his greatest loves were the Fire Department, his "Apple Annie" Wilma, and his two grandchildren. He was predeceased by Wilma in 2012, a son, Russell Avery in 2000, and his two brothers, Gerald and Vernard Avery, both of Bridgton. He is survived by his son, Scott W. Avery of Casco, his wife, Shannon, and his two beloved grandsons, Tyler Russell Avery and Payson Scott Avery of Casco. A private burial will be held, with a memorial service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gil's memory are asked to be made to the: Casco Fire Department Junior Fire Program, or Lake Region Community Theatre.

