Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gertrude Jean "Trudy" Ford. View Sign Service Information HOBBS FUNERAL HOME 230 COTTAGE RD South Portland , ME 04106-3802 (207)-799-4472 Obituary





She was born in Milo on July 19, 1927, the daughter of Frank C. and Marjorie (Gould) Ford.



Trudy attended Houlton schools, and graduated from Madawaska High School, class of 1945. Following high school, she went on to college and graduated from Gorham State Teacher's College in 1950.



She taught elementary school for 36 years in Eliot, Littleton, Colo., and Wilton, Conn. Trudy was a member of the Wilton Education Association, National Education Association, and Delta Kappa Gamma Society International.



She enjoyed traveling with friends, golfing, sewing and spending time with family and friends.



She is predeceased by her parents; brother, William E. Ford and sister, Helen A. Ford



Trudy is survived by her sister, Martha J. Duff of Enfield, Conn. and her children, David and his wife, Karen Duff, Phil and and his wife, Dove Duff, Rodney Duff, Jane and and her husband, Roy Deschenes, and Janet Duff; also, her grandnephews, Zachery Duff, Steven, Kevin and Kyle Deschenes; and two great-grandnieces, Rylee Ann and Jordyn Marie Duff.



She will be missed by her many family and friends whose lives she touched throughout her life with her kindness and generosity.



Trudy's family would like to express their deep gratitude to the staff at Piper Shores for their care and kindness throughout her many years there. We know her "Trudy-isms" will be long remembered with a smile.



Arrangements are entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Condolences may be expressed online at



In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Trudy's name to Juvenile Diabetes Association or the HCU Network America (Homocystinuria).







SCARBOROUGH - Gertrude "Trudy" Jean Ford, 92, of Scarborough, passed away peacefully on Aug. 10, 2019, at her residence at Piper Shores, Scarborough.She was born in Milo on July 19, 1927, the daughter of Frank C. and Marjorie (Gould) Ford.Trudy attended Houlton schools, and graduated from Madawaska High School, class of 1945. Following high school, she went on to college and graduated from Gorham State Teacher's College in 1950.She taught elementary school for 36 years in Eliot, Littleton, Colo., and Wilton, Conn. Trudy was a member of the Wilton Education Association, National Education Association, and Delta Kappa Gamma Society International.She enjoyed traveling with friends, golfing, sewing and spending time with family and friends.She is predeceased by her parents; brother, William E. Ford and sister, Helen A. FordTrudy is survived by her sister, Martha J. Duff of Enfield, Conn. and her children, David and his wife, Karen Duff, Phil and and his wife, Dove Duff, Rodney Duff, Jane and and her husband, Roy Deschenes, and Janet Duff; also, her grandnephews, Zachery Duff, Steven, Kevin and Kyle Deschenes; and two great-grandnieces, Rylee Ann and Jordyn Marie Duff.She will be missed by her many family and friends whose lives she touched throughout her life with her kindness and generosity.Trudy's family would like to express their deep gratitude to the staff at Piper Shores for their care and kindness throughout her many years there. We know her "Trudy-isms" will be long remembered with a smile.Arrangements are entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Condolences may be expressed online at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Trudy's name to Juvenile Diabetes Association or the HCU Network America (Homocystinuria). Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com