SCARBOROUGH - Gertrude "Trudy" Jean Ford, 92, of Scarborough, passed away peacefully on Aug. 10, 2019, at her residence at Piper Shores, Scarborough.
She was born in Milo on July 19, 1927, the daughter of Frank C. and Marjorie (Gould) Ford.
Trudy attended Houlton schools, and graduated from Madawaska High School, class of 1945. Following high school, she went on to college and graduated from Gorham State Teacher's College in 1950.
She taught elementary school for 36 years in Eliot, Littleton, Colo., and Wilton, Conn. Trudy was a member of the Wilton Education Association, National Education Association, and Delta Kappa Gamma Society International.
She enjoyed traveling with friends, golfing, sewing and spending time with family and friends.
She is predeceased by her parents; brother, William E. Ford and sister, Helen A. Ford
Trudy is survived by her sister, Martha J. Duff of Enfield, Conn. and her children, David and his wife, Karen Duff, Phil and and his wife, Dove Duff, Rodney Duff, Jane and and her husband, Roy Deschenes, and Janet Duff; also, her grandnephews, Zachery Duff, Steven, Kevin and Kyle Deschenes; and two great-grandnieces, Rylee Ann and Jordyn Marie Duff.
She will be missed by her many family and friends whose lives she touched throughout her life with her kindness and generosity.
Trudy's family would like to express their deep gratitude to the staff at Piper Shores for their care and kindness throughout her many years there. We know her "Trudy-isms" will be long remembered with a smile.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Trudy's name to Juvenile Diabetes Association or the HCU Network America (Homocystinuria).
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 12, 2019