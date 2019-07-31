Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerard Emile Francoeur Jr.. View Sign Service Information Lindquist Funeral Home 1 Mayberry Ln Yarmouth , ME 04096 (207)-846-4011 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Lindquist Funeral Home 1 Mayberry Ln Yarmouth , ME 04096 View Map Funeral service Following Services Lindquist Funeral Home 1 Mayberry Ln Yarmouth , ME 04096 View Map Obituary

YARMOUTH - Gerard Emile Francoeur Jr., 79, of North Yarmouth, Maine, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 28, 2019, while in hospice care at Bay Square of Yarmouth.



Gerry, the second of seven children born to Gerard and Jeannette (Bernier), was born in Westbrook, Maine. It is there that he met his beloved wife of 58 years, Jane Libby. He was an Eagle Scout and attended Westbrook High School, class of 1958. After working at S.D. Warren during summers while in high school, he attended Bowdoin College on a full S.D. Warren scholarship. While studying at Bowdoin, Gerry was active in ROTC and the PSI Upsilon fraternity. He graduated from Bowdoin in 1962.



After college Gerry continued to serve his country in the army. He was stationed in Frankfurt, Germany where he used his math degree working for the Army Security Agency. While serving he attained the rank of captain. After leaving the military he began his career as an innovator and leader in the emerging computer science industry. He was proudest of the contributions and friends he made during his years he worked for Honeywell Inc. and Tyler Technologies. Gerry retired from Tyler Technologies in 2007.



On Aug. 5, 1961, Gerry married Jane Libby, also of Westbrook. They moved to Cumberland and raised three sons, Greg, Gary, and Tom. Gerry was a devoted husband and father. He coached little league, was a boy scout troop leader, and an avid golf and skiing instructor to his three sons. He encouraged his children to excellence and was tremendously proud of his children and their accomplishments. His passions included golfing, reading, and exploring Maine's natural wonders. He spent over a decade organizing a charitable golf tournament in memory of his son, Greg. The tournament raised funds to provide educational opportunities for young Mainers to attend and study science at the University of Maine. He was forever grateful to the people, community, and organizations that made the scholarship a reality.



Gerry was predeceased by his son, Greg; his father, Gerard; and his mother, Jeannette. He leaves behind his wife, Jane; his sons, Gary and Tom (and wife, Sharon Secovich); his daughter-in-law, Susan and grandchildren, Kristin and Jake; and his siblings, Eugene, Andrew, Patricia Rech, Anne Reed, Theodore, Kathy Sullivan; and his many nieces and nephews.



Friends and family are invited to share their memories and offer their condolences by visiting Gerard's online guestbook at



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, from 9 a.m., to 11 a.m. at Lindquist Funeral Home. An in house funeral service will immediately follow at Lindquist Funeral Home. A private interment will follow at the Gray Village Cemetery, Route 202, in Gray. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth, Maine, 04096. 846-4011.



Gerry's family would like to express their deep gratitude to the staff of Bay Square at Yarmouth and Chans Home Health and Hospice for their kind and compassionate care of Gerry and his family.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to:



The Greg Francoeur Memorial Scholarship,



payable to the University of Maine Foundation,



Two Alumni Place, Orono, Maine 04469-5792 or online at



our.umaine.edu/francoeur







