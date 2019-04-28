SACO - Gerard D "Gerry" Boudreau, 51, of Saco died on April 25, 2019 at Gosnell House after a long illness, surrounded with love and support of his children and family. He was born in Biddeford, on August 14, 1967 to Donald and Catherine.
Gerry was a talented musician and song writer. He was the bassist and lead singer in the band Free Will and later with Holy Right. Gerry was a hard worker, who enjoyed his time employed as a bus driver for Zoom. An avid motorcyclist, he annually attended Laconia Bike Week. Everyone enjoyed his company and his quick wit.
Gerry is survived by his sons, Bryan, Scott, Tyler, and daughter Alicia; two granddaughters, Shelby and Savannah; and eight siblings.
Visiting hours Tuesday, April 30, 5-7 p.m. at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St. Saco, Maine. A private family burial will be held at a later time.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 28, 2019