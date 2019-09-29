Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerard C. Larrivee. View Sign Service Information Dolby, Blais & Segee - Westbrook Chapel 35 Church Street Westbrook , ME 04092 (207)-854-2341 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Dolby, Blais & Segee - Westbrook Chapel 35 Church Street Westbrook , ME 04092 View Map Obituary

SCARBOROUGH - Gerard C. Larrivee, 97, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Maine Veterans' Home in Scarborough. He was born Oct. 5, 1921, in Westbrook, Maine, Gerry was the son of Aurore and Leo J. Larrivee. He grew up in Westbrook and attended schools there.



He was predeceased by his parents, Leo and Aurore (Fredette) Larrivee, his brothers, and sisters: Arthur, Eugene, Rene, Lillian Harvey, and Edna Boulanger, his wife, Olive (Danie) Larrivee, his only grandchild, Rebecca Schwartz and his son-in-law, Herbert Schwartz. Gerry is survived by his daughters, Donna Schwartz of Portland, Paula Burbank and her husband, Andrew of Yarmouth, several nieces and nephews, and his brother Arthur's wife, Corrine Larrivee. Gerry also left behind his long time companion, Anne Berube; they have been loving friends for many years.



Gerry left school because he was drafted into the Army and spent his time in the service in France as an interpreter. When he came home from World War II, he married his "love", Olive (Danie) and soon after arrived daughters Donna and then Paula. Gerry and Olive lived most of their 45 years together in Westbrook but enjoyed spending their winters in Florida and/or traveling to warmer climates.



Gerry worked at S.D. Warren on and off for many years. He owned and ran Eight Corners Market in Scarborough and co-owned and ran a motel and restaurant in Wells with his daughter, Donna and his son-in-law, Herb Schwartz. Because he enjoyed working and keeping busy he never retired, but eventually he got to the age where he thought it was okay once in awhile to take a nap.



Aside from working with his abundant energy and gotta-keep-going attitude, he also loved to golf with his buddies, but only early in the morning and never on the weekends, because none of them had the patience to wait in line with the other retirees. He always read the daily newspaper, watched the evening news and followed the weather report so he knew when the time and temperature would be best for golfing.



He loved the Red Sox and the Patriots, but complained later in his life when the games were on late and he couldn't stay awake to watch. When he wasn't watching old reruns of westerns he enjoyed going to the movies with his daughters or going for a walk on the beach. He especially enjoyed his Seagrams 7 and when he was feeling flush he would splurge on a CC and ginger. He was not a handyman but an advocate of duct tape which he used as both a decorating device and as a handy tool.



All in all, he was a dear, sweet person-a good son, brother, husband, father, uncle, grandfather and friend to many. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him! We would like to thank the compassionate staff at Maine Veterans' Home for taking such good care of our Dad while he was there. And to Compassus for advocating for our Dad and making sure he was comfortable in his last days.



Visiting hours will be 10 a.m.- 12 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 35 Church Street, Westbrook. To express condolences or to participate in Gerard's online tribute please visit



In lieu of flowers,



those who wish could make a contribution to



Maine Veterans' Home or Compassus both located in Scarborough, Maine.







