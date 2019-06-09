Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald W. "Jerry" MacVane. View Sign Service Information A.T. Hutchins, LLC - Portland 660 Brighton Avenue Portland , ME 04102 (207)-878-3246 Obituary

SCARBOROUGH - On June 3, 2019 Gerald "Jerry" W. MacVane, 75, of Scarborough passed away peacefully at Gosnell Hospice House after an eight month battle with cancer. Jerry was born in Portland on Oct 8, 1943 to Lloyd V. & Elizabeth (Blake) MacVane.



As a member of a military family, Jerry lived all over the east coast growing up. He graduated from Deering High School and after serving in the



Jerry will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 46 years, Martha; and his children, Kimberly Leighton and partner Mike Weeks of Gray, Susan Garland and husband Bill of Belgrade, Heather Hale and husband Ryan of Kittery. Jerry was a proud grandfather of Jessica, Megan, Brianna, Connor, Grayce, Kiernan, Cullen, Skyler, Addyson and Emerson; great-grandfather of Isla and Tobias;



stepsons: Edward Cummings and wife Sarah, and Glenn Cummings and wife Leslie Appelbaum.



Jerry will also forever be remembered by his sister, Kathy (MacVane) Hutchins and husband Lee of Westbrook.



Jerry was predeceased by his parents, Lloyd V. and Elizabeth (Blake) MacVane.



Jerry belonged to many local lodges over the years but the Portland Eagles Club is where he spent much of his time, listening to music and watching football with good friends. He also spent many a weekend enjoying card parties with treasured friends. He loved music, classic country in particular, but his number one love after his family was the New England Patriots. Jerry faithfully supported the Pats for 42 years before they won their first Championship and few things made him happier than watching them win five more Super Bowls after that first one. Jerry will be remembered as a kind and caring man whose infectious smile always lit up a room.



Services will be at the convenience of the family.



To view Jerry's guestbook or to leave the family an online condolence please visit,



Expressions of sympathy maybe made in the form of donations to The Barbara Bush Children's Hospital



Maine Medical Center.



The Barbara Bush Children's Hospital



22 Bramhall St.



Portland, ME 04102







