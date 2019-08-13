Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Georgia Elizabeth Kenniston Fecteau. View Sign Service Information Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service 445 Waterville Road Skowhegan , ME 04976 (207)-474-0000 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Italian Heritage Center 40 Westland Ave., Portland , ME View Map Graveside service 2:00 PM Pine Grove Cemetery 61 Grove St. Waterville , ME View Map Obituary

WESTBROOK - Georgia Elizabeth Kenniston Fecteau, 86, of Westbrook, formerly of Waterville, passed away peacefully on Aug. 9, 2019, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. She was born in Bangor on Dec. 15, 1932, the daughter of David W. Kenniston and Nellie A.



Georgia attended a one room school house in Amherst, Maine, through the eighth grade. She attended high schools in Brewer, Maine and Florida and went on to graduate from Waterville High School. She then became a licensed practical nurse and worked at several facilities including the Central Maine Sanatorium and the Bangor State Hospital. She retired from AMHI after 20 years of service.



Georgia was a member of the Silence Howard Hayden Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and a member of the Maine State Association of Retirees. After retiring, she enjoyed volunteering at Waterville area hospitals, nursing homes and various other places.



Georgia also enjoyed playing cards, knitting, crocheting, reading and dining at fine restaurants. She loved scenic drives, especially along the coast. She would often ask to follow an unknown road hoping to find some breathtaking sceneries and many were found.



She was predeceased by her parents, her stepmother, her son, Clifford Fecteau, her husband, Philmore Fecteau, her sister, Daveeda Brown and her nephew, Ervin Brown Jr.



Georgia is survived by her son, Thomas Little of Westbrook, a half-brother, David Kenniston of Amherst, a stepdaughter, Elizabeth Glidden of Augusta, her niece, Susan Little of East Vassaboro, and several other nieces and several nephews.



There will be a celebration of her life at the Italian Heritage Center at 40 Westland Ave., Portland, on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at 11 a.m. A graveside service will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery, 61 Grove St., Waterville, on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 at 2 p.m.



Special thanks to the numerous healthcare professionals at the many facilities who cared for Georgia over the years, including, but not limited to, Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, Maine Medical Center, Maine General, Lakewood Rehabilitation, Seaside Rehabilitation and Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care.



Arrangements are under the direction and care of Dan and Scott's Cremation and Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine, 04976.



Georgia had many beloved dogs, cats and birds over the years and enjoyed feeding the stray neighborhood cats. Accordingly, donations in her memory may be made to:



Humane Society



Waterville Area



100 Webb Road



Waterville, ME, 04901.



Also donations may be made in her memory to the:



Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care



P.O. Box 828



Waterville, ME, 04093



or to



Hospice of Southern Maine



180 US Route One



Scarborough, ME, 04074







