WESTBROOK - George William Curran Jr., 74, died peacefully April 17, 2019, at his home with his family present. He was born June 21, 1944, in Portland the son of the late George William Curran Sr. and Martha Blumenthal.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George William Curran Jr..
George graduated from Portland High School, class of 1962. After graduation he served with the US Navy on submarines for the better part of 22 years. Retiring in 1984 as Mess Management Specialist First Class. George married his high school sweetheart Patricia Ann Gorham also from Portland. George and Patricia were married for over 52 years prior to her death in February of 2016.
George enjoyed traveling the world while serving his country. After his retirement George held several jobs including working for The Maine State Prison. George was a great cook and enjoyed his favorite New England Sports teams in his spare time.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Patricia. Survivors include his brother Bruce Curran and his wife Karen of Portland; his daughter, Kelle Ann Remick and her husband Greg and their son Kaleb of Westbrook; his son, George William Curran III and his wife Anna and their six children, Christopher, Joseph, Samantha, John, Armand, and Sophie of Gilbert, Ariz.; and many nieces and nephews who enjoyed his company. The family thanks the staff at Hospice of Southern Maine and the New England Cancer Specialists.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, April 24, from 10 a.m. – 12 noon at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland followed by a Celebration of Life at 12 noon. Inurnment with Military Honors will follow at New Calvary Cemetery, 1461 Broadway, South Portland. To view George's guestbook or leave the family an online condolence, please visit, www.athutchins.com
A.T. Hutchins, LLC - Portland
660 Brighton Avenue
Portland, ME 04102
207-878-3246
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 21, 2019