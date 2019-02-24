Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Roberts Wallis. View Sign

FALMOUTH - George Roberts Wallis, 87, died of kidney failure on Feb. 18, 2019, surrounded with love, peace, and family.Son of Philip Wallis and Miriam Clark Wallis, he was born with a twinkling, impish smile on May 16, 1931, in Philadelphia, where he and his three brothers grew up with many Clark and Roberts cousins. He loved nature, sailing, tennis, reading, and the joie de vivre of France and Italy; he was both intrigued by, and cared sincerely for, his fellow man. George graduated from Mill Brook School and went on to study at Princeton and earned a BS from Carnegie Mellon in 1953. He then went on to serve for The United States Army in Rocheforte, France, until 1955.Curious George aptly describes George's temperment. He was a great story teller while teasing everyone along the way! He loved learning, solving problems big and small, and giving back. He launched his career in New York City, solving problems for others in corporate America while at McKinsey and Company. Deciding that owning the problem was better than advising, he moved on to be General Manager at Exide Batteries, Duracell, and then his own venture, Westerly Management. He courted the love of his life and soulmate, Alice Potts, and married on a typically humid Philadelphia summer day, July 20, 1957, and soon bore three children, Philip, Nancy and David, as they moved back and forth from Philadelphia to Bedford, N.Y. They ultimately settled in Freeport, on the coast of Maine, the site of many of George's summer joys. Their final years were spent at Oceanview in Falmouth.Family and friends were always paramount for George (or Hey-Hey to many) -- followed closely by gardening, reading, backyard birding, and his recently treasured double-scooped chocolate ice cream cones. His inquistive nature and desire to help and mentor others was both earnest and uncanny. He oversaw the Angel Tree gifts for children at St. Bartholomew's Church, advocated for recovering alcoholics securing housing through Oxford House, served on the Board of Trustees of the Maine College of Art, raised a succession of beloved Welsh corgies, and lovingly tended his gardens of dahlias and freesias. George's focus was on all creatures great and small. We will miss him deeply and remember him with great love as he moves on to be with Allie in their 'new home.'He is survived by his children, Philip S. Wallis and wife Carolyn of Vineyard Haven, Mass., Nancy W. Kittredge and husband Chris of Falmouth, Maine, and David P. Wallis and wife Brenda of Oak Bluffs, Mass.; his grandchildren, Elizabeth (Liza) W. Damm, Anne W. Anderson, Alice W. Kittredge, Martha Jane (Marcy) Kittredge, Nevin G. Wallis, and Timothy (Tim) C. Wallis; his brother, Robert C. Wallis and wife Margaret of Philadelphia, and his sister-in-laws, Charlotte B. Wallis, Nancy P. Masland, and Karen Potts Reynolds. He was predeceased by his brothers James T. Wallis and John Wallis.The funeral service will be held at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, 396 Gilman Rd., Yarmouth, on Saturday, March 16, at 11 a.m.Please visit







FALMOUTH - George Roberts Wallis, 87, died of kidney failure on Feb. 18, 2019, surrounded with love, peace, and family.Son of Philip Wallis and Miriam Clark Wallis, he was born with a twinkling, impish smile on May 16, 1931, in Philadelphia, where he and his three brothers grew up with many Clark and Roberts cousins. He loved nature, sailing, tennis, reading, and the joie de vivre of France and Italy; he was both intrigued by, and cared sincerely for, his fellow man. George graduated from Mill Brook School and went on to study at Princeton and earned a BS from Carnegie Mellon in 1953. He then went on to serve for The United States Army in Rocheforte, France, until 1955.Curious George aptly describes George's temperment. He was a great story teller while teasing everyone along the way! He loved learning, solving problems big and small, and giving back. He launched his career in New York City, solving problems for others in corporate America while at McKinsey and Company. Deciding that owning the problem was better than advising, he moved on to be General Manager at Exide Batteries, Duracell, and then his own venture, Westerly Management. He courted the love of his life and soulmate, Alice Potts, and married on a typically humid Philadelphia summer day, July 20, 1957, and soon bore three children, Philip, Nancy and David, as they moved back and forth from Philadelphia to Bedford, N.Y. They ultimately settled in Freeport, on the coast of Maine, the site of many of George's summer joys. Their final years were spent at Oceanview in Falmouth.Family and friends were always paramount for George (or Hey-Hey to many) -- followed closely by gardening, reading, backyard birding, and his recently treasured double-scooped chocolate ice cream cones. His inquistive nature and desire to help and mentor others was both earnest and uncanny. He oversaw the Angel Tree gifts for children at St. Bartholomew's Church, advocated for recovering alcoholics securing housing through Oxford House, served on the Board of Trustees of the Maine College of Art, raised a succession of beloved Welsh corgies, and lovingly tended his gardens of dahlias and freesias. George's focus was on all creatures great and small. We will miss him deeply and remember him with great love as he moves on to be with Allie in their 'new home.'He is survived by his children, Philip S. Wallis and wife Carolyn of Vineyard Haven, Mass., Nancy W. Kittredge and husband Chris of Falmouth, Maine, and David P. Wallis and wife Brenda of Oak Bluffs, Mass.; his grandchildren, Elizabeth (Liza) W. Damm, Anne W. Anderson, Alice W. Kittredge, Martha Jane (Marcy) Kittredge, Nevin G. Wallis, and Timothy (Tim) C. Wallis; his brother, Robert C. Wallis and wife Margaret of Philadelphia, and his sister-in-laws, Charlotte B. Wallis, Nancy P. Masland, and Karen Potts Reynolds. He was predeceased by his brothers James T. Wallis and John Wallis.The funeral service will be held at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, 396 Gilman Rd., Yarmouth, on Saturday, March 16, at 11 a.m.Please visit www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to sign George's online guest book. In lieu of flowers,donations may made in George's memory to:Oxford House, Inc.1010 Wayne Ave.Silver Spring, MD 20910 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Lindquist Funeral Home

Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close