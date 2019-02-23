George Roberts

ALFRED - George R. Roberts, 95, lifelong resident of Alfred, died in the home he was born in, on Feb. 21, 2019, surrounded by his loving wife and family. George was born on Nov. 16, 1923, the son of George L. and Edna (Johnston) Roberts.

He was a proud U. S. Army Veteran of World War II and returned home to his beloved hometown of Alfred and married his sweetheart and soulmate, Gladys F. Brown. They were blessed with three daughters, Marilyn, Joyce and Ellen.

George and Gladys worked side-by-side as they grew the George R. Roberts Concrete Products in Alfred.

A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the South Waterboro Bible Chapel, 911 Main St. in Waterboro, where visitation begins at 1:00 p.m. at the church. Immediately following the service, you may enjoy refreshments with the family in their fellowship hall.

Committal prayers with military honors will be held later in the spring at Evergreen Cemetery in Alfred.

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 23, 2019
