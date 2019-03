Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Nevers Eastman. View Sign

PORTLAND - George Nevers Eastman, 101, passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, due to complications from a recent fall. George was born on Main Street in Peterborough, N.H., on Feb. 14, 1918, to Nellie B. and Manasah P. Eastman. George graduated from Peterborough High School and Becker College of Business Administration and Secretarial Science in Worcester, Mass. On Sept. 18, 1938, he married his high school sweetheart, Fern Raney with whom he spent almost 76 wonderful years. George served in the Army Medical Corps Transport Detachment during World War II, making many transatlantic crossings on the converted Queen Mary troop ship. After his discharge, George worked at the American Guernsey Cattle Club, leading the Data Processing Department for years until his retirement in 1980. George was an active and lifelong member of the Peterborough Methodist Church including singing as a tenor in the choir and as a soloist for almost 55 years. He served as Secretary to Congressman Foster Stearns of Hancock, N.H., and on the Board of Directors and Treasurer of the Senior Nutrition Program at Sargent Camp in Hancock. He was a longtime volunteer at the Peterborough Chamber of Commerce, the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, member of the Nubanusit Campers, and a 40-year member of the Cloudbusters Square Dance Club, and was a long time member of the American Legion Cheney-Armstrong Post 5 and received the Post 5 cane in May 2011.George was very creative, inventing many useful items for use around the house including a bedroom closet organizational system years before it came into vogue. He was mischievous, inquisitive, a jokester, and had a curiosity for life including subscribing to Popular Science to see what the future would bring. George was predeceased by his wife, Fern, in 2014; and sisters, Marilyn Eastman Walker and Geneva Eastman Van Vaulkenberg. He is survived by his daughter, Donna Berry and husband, Phil, of Plympton, Mass.; son, Mark and wife, Nancy, of Falmouth; granddaughters, Morgan Eastman White and husband, Brian, of Westbrook, Chelsea Eastman Merrill and husband, Patrick, also of Westbrook, and Alanna Berry Regan and husband, Chris, of Westfield, Mass. In addition, he is survived by great-granddaughter Rebecca Merrill, great-grandson, Anthony Merrill both of Westbrook; and five nieces and grand nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff of Birchwoods Assisted Living for their friendly, creative, enthusiastic, and fun-loving care dad received while being a resident there. A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 24, at 1 p.m., at the West Cumberland United Methodist Church, 5 Upper Methodist Road, Cumberland.George's family wishes that contributions in his memory be made to the:West Cumberland United Methodist Church5 Upper Methodist RoadCumberland, ME 04021







