Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Michael Manoogian. View Sign Service Information Furber & White Funeral Home 2925 White Mountain Hwy. North Conway , NH 03860-0498 (603)-356-5561 Obituary

ALBANY, N.H. - It is with a very heavy heart that we share the unexpected passing of George Michael Manoogian. George blessed us with his arrival on April 3, 1954. Sadly, our hearts were broken when he left us on Aug. 12, 2019. He was the fourth of eight children born to Grace and the late Charles Manoogian of Danforth St., in Portland, Maine.George graduated from Westbrook High School in 1972. Undoubtedly, George's (#22) claim to fame was his basketball career and helping his team to bring home the State Championship his senior year. He then attended SMVTI for two years and continued playing his favorite game. Who could forget his long-range missiles and that sweet jump shot! George loved playing and watching all sports, but nothing made him more proud than traveling the state of New Hampshire to watch his daughter, Mandi, also #22, play basketball and softball. George was the first to wear the #22 and it was proudly worn by so many other family members and still is to this day. After moving to North Conway in 1980, he quickly continued his love for sports by playing with the local valley teams. While in North Conway, he wore many hats in his occupational endeavors in the restaurant business along with a short-lived cable guy career, only falling out of the bucket once! George will be sadly missed by his large family. He is survived by his amazing mother, Grace Manoogian, of Westbrook, Maine; his beloved daughter, Amanda (Mandi) Manoogian of Dover, N.H.; stepson, Rob Riccitelli of Portland, Maine, his ex-wife and loving friend, Nancy Styffe of North Conway, N.H., as well as his seven siblings: Sisters: Rita (John) Griffin of Westbrook, Ginger Griffin of Portland, Chris (Ralph) Morrison of Standish, and Lisa (Danny) Wohl of Raymond. Brothers: Gardo, Gary and John Manoogian of Westbrook, and many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be Sunday, August 18, at the Furber and White Funeral Home from 2-4 p.m., located at 2925 White Mountain Highway in North Conway, N.H., and a Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, August 19, from 12-4 p.m., at the Shannon Door, located at 19 Spancil Hill Road, in Jackson, N.H.







ALBANY, N.H. - It is with a very heavy heart that we share the unexpected passing of George Michael Manoogian. George blessed us with his arrival on April 3, 1954. Sadly, our hearts were broken when he left us on Aug. 12, 2019. He was the fourth of eight children born to Grace and the late Charles Manoogian of Danforth St., in Portland, Maine.George graduated from Westbrook High School in 1972. Undoubtedly, George's (#22) claim to fame was his basketball career and helping his team to bring home the State Championship his senior year. He then attended SMVTI for two years and continued playing his favorite game. Who could forget his long-range missiles and that sweet jump shot! George loved playing and watching all sports, but nothing made him more proud than traveling the state of New Hampshire to watch his daughter, Mandi, also #22, play basketball and softball. George was the first to wear the #22 and it was proudly worn by so many other family members and still is to this day. After moving to North Conway in 1980, he quickly continued his love for sports by playing with the local valley teams. While in North Conway, he wore many hats in his occupational endeavors in the restaurant business along with a short-lived cable guy career, only falling out of the bucket once! George will be sadly missed by his large family. He is survived by his amazing mother, Grace Manoogian, of Westbrook, Maine; his beloved daughter, Amanda (Mandi) Manoogian of Dover, N.H.; stepson, Rob Riccitelli of Portland, Maine, his ex-wife and loving friend, Nancy Styffe of North Conway, N.H., as well as his seven siblings: Sisters: Rita (John) Griffin of Westbrook, Ginger Griffin of Portland, Chris (Ralph) Morrison of Standish, and Lisa (Danny) Wohl of Raymond. Brothers: Gardo, Gary and John Manoogian of Westbrook, and many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be Sunday, August 18, at the Furber and White Funeral Home from 2-4 p.m., located at 2925 White Mountain Highway in North Conway, N.H., and a Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, August 19, from 12-4 p.m., at the Shannon Door, located at 19 Spancil Hill Road, in Jackson, N.H. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com