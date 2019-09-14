Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Lewis Carman. View Sign Obituary

NEW GLOUCESTER - George Lewis Carman, 53, died of a longterm illness on Sept. 10, 2019, in Auburn, Maine. He was born on March 21, 1966, in Portland, Maine, to Paul and Shirley Goodale Carman.Despite restrictions caused by his illness and against doctor's orders, George was a firefighter for 27 years. He was a member of Yarmouth Fire/Rescue from 1992-1995. He was a safety officer and now, Lifetime Member of New Gloucester Fire/Rescue 1994-eternity. George was a Mason with the Cumberland Lodge #12 in New Gloucester and just served as their Master Mason. George enjoyed being with family, camping, firefighting, listening and singing to music. George's passion for the fire service was rooting knowing that he could help those in need.On May 16, 1992, he married the love of his life, Amy Oliver, of Millinocket. They shared two children, Antoinette Carman and the late Travis Carman. George is survived by his mother, Shirley Goodale Carman of Buxton; sisters, Terry and husband Craig Canales of Fargo, ND, Charlotte and husband Gary Bradbury of Limington; brothers, Arthur Carman, Charles and wife Dana of Buxton. He is also survived by "out-laws," David and Shirley Oliver of Millinocket; brother-in-law, Joseph Oliver and fiancée Betty-Jo Moulton of Hampden; several nieces and nephews; second dad, Dick Greene and good friends, Jennifer Andersen and MaryAnne Daniels.George was predeceased by father, Paul; brother, Paul; son, Travis; grandparents, Edwin and Edna Goodale and Lewis and Eva Carman; and Kay Greene.A firefighter funeral with honors will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at the New Gloucester Fire & Rescue Station, 611 Lewiston Road, New Gloucester. Committal will be private.Arrangements coordinated by Rick Shepard, Mike Robitaille, Wilson Funeral Home, and the New Gloucester Fire and Rescue Department. In lieu of flowers, his family asks for donationsto the: Cystic Fibrosis







NEW GLOUCESTER - George Lewis Carman, 53, died of a longterm illness on Sept. 10, 2019, in Auburn, Maine. He was born on March 21, 1966, in Portland, Maine, to Paul and Shirley Goodale Carman.Despite restrictions caused by his illness and against doctor's orders, George was a firefighter for 27 years. He was a member of Yarmouth Fire/Rescue from 1992-1995. He was a safety officer and now, Lifetime Member of New Gloucester Fire/Rescue 1994-eternity. George was a Mason with the Cumberland Lodge #12 in New Gloucester and just served as their Master Mason. George enjoyed being with family, camping, firefighting, listening and singing to music. George's passion for the fire service was rooting knowing that he could help those in need.On May 16, 1992, he married the love of his life, Amy Oliver, of Millinocket. They shared two children, Antoinette Carman and the late Travis Carman. George is survived by his mother, Shirley Goodale Carman of Buxton; sisters, Terry and husband Craig Canales of Fargo, ND, Charlotte and husband Gary Bradbury of Limington; brothers, Arthur Carman, Charles and wife Dana of Buxton. He is also survived by "out-laws," David and Shirley Oliver of Millinocket; brother-in-law, Joseph Oliver and fiancée Betty-Jo Moulton of Hampden; several nieces and nephews; second dad, Dick Greene and good friends, Jennifer Andersen and MaryAnne Daniels.George was predeceased by father, Paul; brother, Paul; son, Travis; grandparents, Edwin and Edna Goodale and Lewis and Eva Carman; and Kay Greene.A firefighter funeral with honors will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at the New Gloucester Fire & Rescue Station, 611 Lewiston Road, New Gloucester. Committal will be private.Arrangements coordinated by Rick Shepard, Mike Robitaille, Wilson Funeral Home, and the New Gloucester Fire and Rescue Department. In lieu of flowers, his family asks for donationsto the: Cystic Fibrosis Foundationwww.cff.org and, New GloucesterFire and Rescue385 Intervale RoadNew Gloucester, ME 04260 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com