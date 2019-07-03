George James Roane (1951 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "May the love of friends and family carry you through your..."
Service Information
David E. Desmond & Son Funeral Home
638 High Street
Bath, ME
04530
(207)-443-4567
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
David E. Desmond & Son Funeral Home
638 High Street
Bath, ME 04530
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
1:30 PM
David E. Desmond & Son Funeral Home
638 High Street
Bath, ME 04530
View Map
Obituary

LEWISTON - George James Roane, 68, born May 10, 1951 in Brunswick, second son of Paul M. and Priscilla (Brown) Roane Sr. passed away peacefully on June 29, 2019 at Marshwood Center in Lewiston.

He was predeceased by parents and brothers Francis J. on Jan. 24, 1980 and Peter J. on Dec. 2, 2016.

He is survived by siblings Paul Jr. of Brunswick, Kathie Davis of Auburn, Thomas of Sabattus, and Stephen of Ashtabula Ohio; and nephews and nieces, Tiffany Back, Kristina Bradigan, Lisa Roane, Alan Roane, Mollie Roane, and Jenna Roane.

In early life he was a Boy Scout and Altar Boy, and was involved in swimming, cross-country, wrestling, football, and band. George attended Mitchell School, St. Mary's, Morse High Class of '69, and Maine Maritime Class of '74 as a marine engineer.

After graduation he was involved in a car accident causing him to suffer head injury which resulted in being a quadriplegic.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 12:00 – 1:30 p.m. at the David E. Desmond & Son Funeral Home, 638 High St., Bath. A Funeral Service will follow at the funeral home at 1:30 p.m.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

Send Flowers
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details