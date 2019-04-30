ALFRED - George H. Verville Jr., of Alfred, passed away at Kennebunk Nursing and Rehab Center, on Jan. 23, 2019. George was born on Jan. 15, 1930, in Sanford, Maine. He was the son of George and Anna (Guillemette) Verville. He attended local schools and graduated from Sanford High School.
Following graduation, he worked in the local mills and then went into the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, serving on the U.S.S. Midway. When he returned, he went to Nasson College graduating with a degree in business administration. He worked at Rustcraft Greeting Cards in Dedham, Mass., and was vice president of White Card Company in Boston, later starting his own, successful card company in Sanford, Cameo Greetings, for over 40 years. George will also be remembered for his devotion to his family.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his partner, Connie Briggs, of 60 years; his sisters, Beatrice Verville, Theresa Verville, Mildred Verville, Jeanne Verville, and Lillian Nason.
Survivors include his nephew, G. Patrick Nason and his wife, Rachel of Sanford and their Children, Regan Pearson and her two children, Devin and Grace of Sanford, Christopher Nason and his wife, Wendy, of Waterville, Maine, and Paul Briggs, Connie's brother, whom he helped care for.
The family wishes to acknowledge the staff at the Kennebunk Nursing and Rehab for the care given and also to Hospice of Southern Maine and Cindy Davidson for her help and support.
Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes on Winter Street in Sanford, Maine.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 1, at 10 a.m., at St. Therese of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church, North Avenue, Sanford, Maine. Burial with military honors will be at St. Ignatius Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed at www.blackfuneralhomes.com
Those desiring to leave an expression of sympathy please consider Hospice of Southern Maine
180 US RT 1
Scarborough, ME 04074
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 30, 2019