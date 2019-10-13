WINDHAM - George Franklin Webber, 90, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.
He was born on Feb. 3, 1929, in Bangor, Maine, the son of Paul and Maud (LeClair) Webber.
George was a third degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council 10020 in Windham, he also volunteered for Riding to the Top in Windham.
He was predeceased by two children, Paul and Anne.
He is survived by his wife Linda (Cavallaro) Webber; his three children, Gary Webber and his wife, Laurel, of Gorham, Karen Mills and her husband, Don, of Saco, Kristina Collins and her husband, Tom, of Portland and one stepson, David Haskell and his spouse, Anne Marie. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Michelle Grimnes, Stacy Becker, Brian Mills, Christy Elgee, Timothy Webber, Maria Collins, Meaghan Collins and also 12 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Oct, 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. in New Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.
To view George's guestbook or to leave an online condolence for the family please visit, www.athutchins.com
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 13, 2019